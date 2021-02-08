Shortly after being taken in by a volunteer with a local rescue organization last week, Maddie was back home where she belonged

Senior Dog Lost Before 2017's Hurricane Harvey Reunited with Family: ‘We Are So Grateful’

After three long years, an elderly dog is back home with her loving family.

16-year-old Maddie was reunited with her owners over the weekend, after getting lost during a move to New Caney, Texas, which took place just days before Hurricane Harvey hit Texas in August 2017.

"We had a friend here to help me unpack and we think she went out with my friend because we looked for her after that point and couldn't find her," owner Rachel Koster told KPCR2.

Although Maddie's family looked for their beloved pet for months, "after you search for so long, you just assume the worst," Rachel said.

Fortunately, Maddie's story took a happy turn last week, after a volunteer with a local rescue organization found her on the street.

"She was immediately scanned for a chip but the information was not updated," The Forgotten Pet Advocates (FPA) wrote on Facebook, adding that they also posted a photo of the dog on all of their websites.

Although their own volunteers didn't initially have any luck, another local organization, Lost Dogs of Texas, stepped in and was able to find Maddie's owners through their microchip tracing program.

And within 24 hours of being taken in, Maddie was back home where she belonged.

"They never replaced Maddie, so she will be loved and spoiled for the rest of her days with her family. There were lots of tears flowing at the reunion. Happy tears," FPA wrote on Facebook.

"Maddie, we only had you for a short while, but you touched our hearts. We don't know what you have been through the past few years, but we do know your future," they added.

Maddie's owners have also expressed gratitude over the dog's return.