U.K. Rescue Looking for Home for Senior Dog in Shelter 100 Days Without an Adoption Application

Marley, a collie currently staying at Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, is an active senior dog looking for a relaxing home with a garden

Marley is ready to spend his golden years with a great family.

According to a release from the Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, the U.K. animal rescue organization is caring for a 10-year-old collie named Marley.

The canine's former owners surrendered the pet to Battersea "when a change in circumstances meant that they were no longer able to look after him," per the rescue. Unfortunately, Marley has been at a Battersea shelter for 100 days — three times the average stay of 34 days — and has received little interest from potential pet parents.

"Marley doesn't have many years ahead of him, so we're really hoping someone will soon come forward and enjoy the time that he does have left. Sadly many people overlook older dogs in favor of youngsters, but older dogs like Marley have a lifetime of love to give someone; they just need someone to give them a chance," Rebecca Lodder, the rehoming and welfare manager at Battersea, said in a statement.

Lodder added that Marley "loves nothing more than playing fetch with his with his favorite people before settling down for a good cuddle" and is still quite active.

Marley senior dog Credit: Battersea Dog & Cats Home

This canine gentleman would do best in a home with no children, where he can also be the only pet in the house. He is looking for a life where he can calmly bat his tennis ball around a garden and shower his new owners with affection.

"Throughout the pandemic, many people have preferred to rehome puppies and younger dogs, but often forget how much time, training, and exercise younger dogs need. Older dogs, like Marley, likely already have some training in place, and while many still have a lot of get-up-and-go, older dogs can require less exercise, making them a lot less work for a new owner, which may come in handy now that lockdown has lifted and life is a bit more normal," Lodder said of the perks of adopting an older pooch.

Marley senior dog Credit: Battersea Dog & Cats Home

"The saying goes that you can't teach an old dog new tricks, but here at Battersea, we know that a dog's age is all part of their unique character. Marley is such a huge personality here at Battersea, with such a passion for life, and we're all hoping that someone will soon give him the chance that he deserves," she added.