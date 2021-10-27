Senior Dog Finds Home After 200 Days in Orlando Shelter: 'He Just Leaned into Their Love'

An older dog who spent almost seven months in a shelter has finally found his forever home!

Cano, a 9-year-old pit bull mix, was featured on the local news in the Orlando, Florida area when he became Orange County Animal Services' longest resident.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Saturday, the adoption and fostering agency posted an endearing video to their Facebook page, notifying that Cano had finally been adopted.

Noting that Cano had been featured in multiple previous social media posts as well as the news, the video's caption said that he "spent more time in our offices than any other dog in our care. He even had his own billboard campaign! And still, no one seemed interested. We could not figure out why, because we had tried everything."

"We are so incredibly happy to announce that Cano has been adopted by the Rodriguez family," the post continued. "They told us they had seen his billboard many times, and had seen some of the posts. But it was Friday's news story that really decided it for them."

"They saw he was a sweet senior dog, eager to be loved. They couldn't bear the thought of Cano spending another day without a home. So they opened up theirs to him," the caption continued.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Our volunteers and staff all said, it was as if he knew. From the moment he was taken out, there was a sigh of relief and a weight lifted. Cano was placed gently inside his new family's vehicle, and he just leaned into their love. Closed his eyes and relaxed. He was finally on his way to happiness. He was finally on his way home."

"All of us here at OCAS will miss you Cano. You will always be in our hearts," the post concluded.

An earlier post in August showed just how much of a long shot getting the dog adopted was, since Cano is a senior pooch whom the shelter believed would thrive best as the only animal in the household. That post mentioned they were hoping to find a "unicorn adopter/unicorn family".

While the animal shelter is indeed overjoyed that Cano has now found his unicorn family, local reports still say they are overwhelmed, with some 35 dogs still in need of immediate adoption.

A spokesperson with Orange County Animal Services told Click Orlando that there are currently 174 dogs being cared for and that the shelter received 109 new dogs over the last week. 34 of those pooches were surrendered by their owners.