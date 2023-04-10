Rescue Saves 'Healthy' Senior Cat Brought in to Be Euthanized for Peeing Outside the Litter Box

Lulu is breathing easily again after she was brought in to be euthanized due to a "common" and easy-to-resolve litter box issue.

According to Dutchess County SPCA, the blue-point Himalayan cat arrived at the New York no-kill shelter in December and is still searching for a home.

Lulu almost didn't make it to Dutchess County SPCA. Before she moved into the shelter, her former owner brought the cat to a veterinarian to be put down.

"We received a call from a local veterinarian about a cat whose owners requested euthanasia because she was not using her litter box. When the animal was deemed healthy, the vet persuaded the owner to sign ownership of Lulu over to them, and then they asked us to take Lulu, which we immediately did," Lynne Meloccaro, the executive director of Dutchess County SPCA, tells PEOPLE of Lulu's backstory.

After gaining custody of Lulu, Dutchess County SPCA quickly discovered the source of the senior cat's litter box problems.

"The reason for her not using the litter box was that she had urinary crystals — a common ailment in cats, especially of her breed — and the issue was resolved with a simple diet change. Since she has been here, she has not had any problems with the litter box," Meloccaro adds.

The shelter director hopes pet owners learn from Lulu's case and see that most pet behavioral and health problems can be resolved without drastic action.

"If your pet is not behaving or their behavior has changed, the first step is to get them to a vet to see if something is medically wrong. Even if it is not a medical condition, there are numerous resources — many available at Dutchess County SPCA — to help resolve the issue and avoid both euthanasia and surrender to a shelter. Medical assistance, expert guidance, and management plans, and training referrals are all available for you," Meloccaro says.

"Your pet doesn't want to leave you — don't give up on them until you have explored every option for helping them."

Back to peeing in the litter box and feeling like the "healthy, happy lady" she is, Lulu is now ready to find a loving, understanding, forever home. Meloccaro says the feline is looking for a quiet, stress-free home — ideally one with older children or no children. Dutchess County SPCA believes Lulu would likely do best as an only pet.

Dutchess County SPCA

"Lulu is sweet, stubborn, loving, and imperious all at the same time. She loves to be petted until she doesn't. She loves catnip. She meows loudly and bats you with her paw if you don't do what she wants. She sits in your lap and buries her head in your arms, knowing full well that a languorous look from her beautiful blue eyes will melt you into doing what she wants. In Lulu's world, you are her emotional support pet,' Meloccaro says of the feline's personality.

Those interested in adopting Lulu and showering her with love should apply at Dutchess County SPCA's website. Please note: potential adopters must meet Lulu at the Hyde Park, New York, shelter before officially adopting the cat. Animal lovers not in the place to adopt can help Lulu and other pets by donating to Dutchess County SPCA.