Selena Gomez's Adopted Dog Team

The pop star has an extended family of five rescue pets – that all love tennis!
By People Staff
October 21, 2010 02:28 AM

1 of 9

CINDERELLA STORY

Splash News Online

Willie, pictured here with Gomez, is a 5-year-old Labrador-retriever mix that keeps to himself most of the time. But, “he is the most gentle and lovable,” according to the singer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 9

BALL BOY

Courtesy of Selena Gomez

All of Gomez’s five dogs get a kick out of playing with tennis balls. This one looks like he enjoys noshing on them, too.

3 of 9

ALL-COURT

Courtesy of Selena Gomez

Everyone in Gomez’s family likes to play the sport, even the humans. The dogs “all love to chase tennis balls in the back yard,” she tells PEOPLEPets.com.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 9

EXHIBITION GAME

Courtesy of Selena Gomez

Not the most active way of playing the game, but 7-year-old Rhodesian ridgeback mix Fina knows how to work the court – like a stunner.

Advertisement

5 of 9

FOLLOW THROUGH

Courtesy of Selena Gomez

While two of the dogs, Wallace and Fina, will actually jump into the pool to get the balls, the others just “lean in as far as they can without getting in,” Gomez says.

6 of 9

INSIDE-OUT

Courtesy of Selena Gomez

Looks like the dogs have gotten crafty about getting their balls when they want them.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 9

SWEET SPOT

Courtesy of Selena Gomez

The only place a tennis ball should be, as far as these dogs are concerned, and this one is right where it belongs.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 9

SPLISH SPLASH

Courtesy of Selena Gomez

Into the pool he goes! And if you look carefully, you’ll see this pooch is multi-tasking.

Advertisement

9 of 9

SYNCHRONIZED PAWS

Robbie Bellon

Is one of these dogs a swim coach? If so, he’s doing a great job with the two in the water.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.