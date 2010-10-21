Selena Gomez's Adopted Dog Team
CINDERELLA STORY
Willie, pictured here with Gomez, is a 5-year-old Labrador-retriever mix that keeps to himself most of the time. But, “he is the most gentle and lovable,” according to the singer.
BALL BOY
All of Gomez’s five dogs get a kick out of playing with tennis balls. This one looks like he enjoys noshing on them, too.
ALL-COURT
Everyone in Gomez’s family likes to play the sport, even the humans. The dogs “all love to chase tennis balls in the back yard,” she tells PEOPLEPets.com.
EXHIBITION GAME
Not the most active way of playing the game, but 7-year-old Rhodesian ridgeback mix Fina knows how to work the court – like a stunner.
FOLLOW THROUGH
While two of the dogs, Wallace and Fina, will actually jump into the pool to get the balls, the others just “lean in as far as they can without getting in,” Gomez says.
INSIDE-OUT
Looks like the dogs have gotten crafty about getting their balls when they want them.
SWEET SPOT
The only place a tennis ball should be, as far as these dogs are concerned, and this one is right where it belongs.
SPLISH SPLASH
Into the pool he goes! And if you look carefully, you’ll see this pooch is multi-tasking.
SYNCHRONIZED PAWS
Is one of these dogs a swim coach? If so, he’s doing a great job with the two in the water.