Selena Gomez Shares Adorable Instagram Photo with Her Pup: 'Baby Winnie'

The singer, who is also a dog mom to rescue pup Daisy, periodically features her pets on her social media

Selena Gomez is stealing sweet kisses from her fur baby.

The Only Murders in the Building star, 29, showcased her fluffy pup, Winnie, in an adorable snap shared on Instagram Wednesday.

In the shot, a makeup-free Gomez, dressed in a black sweatshirt, appears ready to plant a kiss on her dog's furry face. She simply captioned the loving shot, "baby Winnie."

During an Instagram Live in March 2020, Gomez revealed she recently welcomed Daisy into her home, shortly after the pandemic lockdown began. During the livestream, Winnie could be seen licking and pawing at Daisy as Gomez introduced her new canine.

"Winnie and Daisy are getting along very well," Gomez said at the time.

She continued: "I know a few friends that are fostering right now just to give animals a safe place … I couldn't help it, I have to keep her."

In November, Kimora Lee Simmons became the newest celeb to announce she fostered a pup.

The 46-year-old Kimora: House of Fab star announced on Instagram that she was expanding her family by adding rescue dog Tokyo — who was on a local shelter's kill list.

"Our new baby!" Simmons captioned a photo of the newest member of her family, adding: "Her name is Tokyo! Like Drifter."

The Faces of Devore and Big Bear Instagram page, which lists dogs who are set to be euthanized and need fosters and/or people who are looking to rescue animals, also gave an update on the pup formerly known as Tiffany, thanking Simmons for bringing the four-legged cutie into her home.