See the Winners of the 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
Drumroll, please! Check out the hilarious photos that won this year's Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, giving us a chuckle while promoting animal conservation, too
Photographer Andy Parkinson's 'Let's Dance'
"Two Kamchatka bear cubs square up for a celebratory play fight having successfully navigated a raging torrent (small stream!)," he writes.
Photographer Arthur Trevino's 'Ninja Prairie Dog'
Writes Trevino, "When this Bald Eagle missed on its attempt to grab this prairie dog, the prairie dog jumped towards the eagle and startled it long enough to escape to a nearby burrow. A real David vs. Goliath story!."
Photographer Chee Kee Teo's 'Time for School'
"A smooth-coated otter 'bit' its baby otter to bring it back to and fro for swimming lesson," the photographer shares.
Photographer Chu han lin's 'See Who Jumps High'
Taken in Taiwan, this photo highlights the amphibious mudskipper.
Photographer David Eppley's 'Majestic and Graceful Bald Eagle'
Says Eppley, "Bald Eagles will use the same nest for years, even decades, adding new material to it at the beginning and throughout the nesting season. Normally, they are highly skilled at snapping branches off of trees while in flight. Possibly tired from working nonstop all morning on a new nest, this particular Bald Eagle wasn't showing its best form. Yes, sometimes they miss. Although this looks painful, and it might very well be, the eagle recovers with just a few sweeping wing strokes, and choses to rest a bit before making another lumber run."
Gurumoorthy K's 'The Green Stylist'
Taken in the Western Ghats mountains, this photo highlights the Indian chameleon.
Photographer Jakub Hodan's 'Treehugger'
"This Proboscis monkey could be just scratching its nose on the rough bark, or it could be kissing it. Trees play a big role in the lives of monkeys. Who are we to judge..." writes Hodan.
Photographer Jan Piecha's 'Chinese Whispers'
"The little raccoon cubs are telling secrets to each other," Piecha muses.
Photographer John Speirs' 'I Guess Summer's Over'
"I was taking pics of pigeons in flight when this leaf landed on the bird's face," says Speirs.
Photographer Ken Jensen's 'Ouch!'
"A golden silk monkey in Yunnan, China — this is actually a show of aggression however in the position that the monkey is in it looks quite painful!" Jensen explains.
Photographer Lea Scaddan's 'Missed'
"Two Western Grey Kangaroos were fighting and one missed kicking him in the stomach," Scaddan writes alongside the pic.
Photographer Pal Marchhart's 'Peekaboo'
Says Marchhart, "A young bear descending from a tree looks like he/she is playing hide and seek."
Photographer Roland Kranitz's 'I Got You'
"I spent my days in my usual 'gopher place' and yet again, these funny little animals haven't belied their true nature," writes Kranitz.
Photographer Vicki Jauron's 'The Joy of a Mud Bath'
A study in four parts!
Because this guy ...
just can't get enough.
"An elephant expresses his joy in taking a mud bath against the dead trees on the shores of Lake Kariba in Zimbabwe on a hot afternoon," the photographer writes.