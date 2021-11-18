See the Winners of the 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Drumroll, please! Check out the hilarious photos that won this year's Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, giving us a chuckle while promoting animal conservation, too 

By People Staff November 18, 2021 12:56 PM

Photographer Andy Parkinson's 'Let's Dance'

Credit: Andy Parkinson/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2021

"Two Kamchatka bear cubs square up for a celebratory play fight having successfully navigated a raging torrent (small stream!)," he writes. 

Photographer Arthur Trevino's 'Ninja Prairie Dog'

Credit: Arthur Trevino/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2021

Writes Trevino, "When this Bald Eagle missed on its attempt to grab this prairie dog, the prairie dog jumped towards the eagle and startled it long enough to escape to a nearby burrow. A real David vs. Goliath story!."

Photographer Chee Kee Teo's 'Time for School'

Credit: Chee Kee Teo/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2021

"A smooth-coated otter 'bit' its baby otter to bring it back to and fro for swimming lesson," the photographer shares.

Photographer Chu han lin's 'See Who Jumps High'

Credit: Chu Han Lin/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2021

Taken in Taiwan, this photo highlights the amphibious mudskipper.

Photographer David Eppley's 'Majestic and Graceful Bald Eagle'

Credit: David Eppley/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2021

Says Eppley, "Bald Eagles will use the same nest for years, even decades, adding new material to it at the beginning and throughout the nesting season. Normally, they are highly skilled at snapping branches off of trees while in flight. Possibly tired from working nonstop all morning on a new nest, this particular Bald Eagle wasn't showing its best form. Yes, sometimes they miss. Although this looks painful, and it might very well be, the eagle recovers with just a few sweeping wing strokes, and choses to rest a bit before making another lumber run."

Gurumoorthy K's 'The Green Stylist'

Credit: Gurumoorthy K./Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2021

Taken in the Western Ghats mountains, this photo highlights the Indian chameleon.

Photographer Jakub Hodan's 'Treehugger'

Credit: Jakub Hodan/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2021

"This Proboscis monkey could be just scratching its nose on the rough bark, or it could be kissing it. Trees play a big role in the lives of monkeys. Who are we to judge..." writes Hodan.

Photographer Jan Piecha's 'Chinese Whispers'

Credit: Jan Piecha/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2021

"The little raccoon cubs are telling secrets to each other," Piecha muses. 

Photographer John Speirs' 'I Guess Summer's Over'

Credit: Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2021

"I was taking pics of pigeons in flight when this leaf landed on the bird's face," says Speirs.

Photographer Ken Jensen's 'Ouch!'

Credit: Ken Jensen/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2021

"A golden silk monkey in Yunnan, China — this is actually a show of aggression however in the position that the monkey is in it looks quite painful!" Jensen explains. 

Photographer Lea Scaddan's 'Missed'

Credit: Lea Scaddan/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2021

"Two Western Grey Kangaroos were fighting and one missed kicking him in the stomach," Scaddan writes alongside the pic.

Photographer Pal Marchhart's 'Peekaboo'

Credit: Pal Marchhart/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2021

Says Marchhart, "A young bear descending from a tree looks like he/she is playing hide and seek."

Photographer Roland Kranitz's 'I Got You'

Credit: Roland Kranitz/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2021

"I spent my days in my usual 'gopher place' and yet again, these funny little animals haven't belied their true nature," writes Kranitz.

Photographer Vicki Jauron's 'The Joy of a Mud Bath'

Credit: Vicki Jauron/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2021

A study in four parts!

Credit: Vicki Jauron/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2021

Because this guy ... 

Credit: Vicki Jauron/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2021

just can't get enough. 

Credit: Vicki Jauron/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2021

"An elephant expresses his joy in taking a mud bath against the dead trees on the shores of Lake Kariba in Zimbabwe on a hot afternoon," the photographer writes. 

By People Staff