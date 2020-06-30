'Hero' Guard in Scotland Goes Viral For Protecting Dog Waiting Outside Store from Rain

A sweet moment unfolded at a Morrisons grocery store in Giffnock, Scotland this week when a security guard held his umbrella over a dog sitting out in the rain.

The now-viral photo of the moment features the security guard, Ethan Dearman, sheltering the pup from the wet weather.

“Shout out to this @Morrisons security man keeping this good boy dry. He said 'well you never know how dogs feel about the rain,' " a Twitter user wrote alongside the original picture, which now has over 147,000 likes on the social media site.

Other users quickly responded to the adorable photo, with one writing that Dearman was "a hero."

"What a lovely thing to do," another added. "Give this kind person a pay rise."

Dearman himself saw the tweet and replied, "Looks like I made a lot of people happy today."

The dog's name was later identified as Freddie when his owner, David Cherry, took note of his pet’s viral status.

"Thanks to security man @dearmanethan for putting the umbrella over Freddie when it started to rain! So kind! He’s always so nice to my brother Stuart, my Dad and our Freddie!" Cherry wrote on Twitter, alongside an adorable photo of Freddie from when he was a puppy.