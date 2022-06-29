Security Camera Captures a Wild Elephant Using its Trunk to Break into a Home and Steal Cake

The elephant used its trunk to bust into a home in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu, India, and ransack the residence's kitchen

The hungry elephant in this clip decided to pull a "Kool-Aid Man" and bust through the wall of a home in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu, India.

According to NewsFlare, on June 26, an elephant walking around the neighborhood got a whiff of an enticing aroma and sniffed its way to the source — a residence in the district.

A security camera inside the home captured what happened next.

The clip of the incident shows a still, empty kitchen with no movement inside — until a curious trunk breaks through one of the room's walls from outside and begins blindly nosing around the kitchen. Soon, the appendage starts finding tasty treats and hauling them out of the house. Eventually, the elephant's entire upper body bursts into the room to get a better look at the food offerings in the kitchen. After getting its fill of stolen food, the elephant wanders away.

elephant

Samuel Babu, who owns the home the elephant ransacked, told NewsFlare that he and his family were sleeping upstairs when they heard the elephant break through the kitchen wall. The family ran downstairs from their rooms and watched the elephant grab treats and take off. All humans and elephants left the encounter physically unharmed.