Celebrities Celebrate National Dog Day By Gushing About Their First Pet Pooches

Happy National Dog Day! Now is the perfect time to take a moment and reflect on how canines, both past and present, have changed your life.

Don’t forget to send a little love to the pup that paved the way for every other pet: your very first dog.

In celebration of National Dog Day, the talent behind the Secret Life of Pets 2 spent a few minutes gushing about animals, specifically the first pet they ever called their own.

Turns out, the cast of the sequel, which delves further into the imagined emotional lives of pets, is stocked with animal lovers — what a surprise!

Watch the video above to learn about the dogs, cats and … slugs that shaped Lake Bell, Patton Oswalt, Kevin Hart and more into the animal-obsessed actors they are today.

The Secret Life of Pets 2 is available for digital download now, and will be available 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and DVD on August 27.