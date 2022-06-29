SeaWorld San Diego Rescues and Releases 'Very Pregnant' Sea Lion Found on Golf Course

The Omni La Costa Resort and Spa in Carlsbad, California, found the pregnant sea lion lounging on the green of the golf course's 16th hole, which is three miles inland

In Florida, alligators sometimes wander onto golf greens. In California, it's lost sea lions.

According to the SeaWorld San Diego Rescue Team, on the morning of June 23, the team received a surprising call about an animal encounter at the Omni La Costa Resort and Spa in Carlsbad, California — a sea lion had been spotted on the golf course, which is three miles inland.

The SeaWorld San Diego Rescue Team quickly responded to Omni's call about assisting the marine mammal. Rescuers found a "very pregnant" sea lion lounging on the golf course's 16th hole when they arrived, a spokesperson for SeaWorld told PEOPLE. Before attempting to move the sea lion, the team performed a visual overview and on-site assessment to determine the animal's health.

Rescuers found the pregnant sea lion in good health with no visible injuries, so the team decided to return her to the ocean immediately so the animal could give birth at home. While it is unclear how the sea lion ended up three miles inland, the animal's rescuers believe the mom-to-be traveled up a lagoon at high tide, which led her to the golf course.

Sea Lion Rescue From Golf Course Credit: Courtesy of SeaWorld San Diego Rescue

After performing a health exam on the sea lion, the SeaWorld San Diego Rescue Team safely transported the animal from the hotel's golf green to the blue ocean at Carlsbad State Beach.

SeaWorld San Diego and SeaWorld Rescue posted about the sea lion's journey on Instagram. The joint post features a video of the pregnant sea lion easily waddling her way back into the water.