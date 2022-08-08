Seattle Mariners Adopt Clubhouse Dog from Wash. Animal Rescue: 'A Great Addition to Our Team'

Meet the Seattle Mariners' newest member!

On Saturday, the MLB team announced that it recently welcomed a four-year-old Labrador retriever mix to its clubhouse, adopting the pooch from OkanDogs, a rescue center in Cashmere, Washington.

"He just got activated today and will be a great addition to our team," Mariners manager Scott Servais told MLB.com.

Tucker is set to make regular appearances at T-Mobile Park, the home of the Seattle Mariners, and will likely travel for an occasional road game, according to the outlet.

Servais said that the baseball team chose to adopt Tucker after an extensive scouting process.

"He got scouted very heavily. We ran people in there, and we cross-checked them. Jack ran in there," he shared. "We got big-time numbers on this dog. So he went high in the Draft. We're happy to have him as a free-agent addition to our club. Really good."

Servais added, "This guy will fetch and play with the guys all day long. You'll see him out here running around the field here the next few days. He's got the clubhouse covered right now."

Servais and his wife Jill — who previously volunteered for OkanDogs — hope that Tucker will put a spotlight on dog rescue and adoption.

"We're just trying to bring awareness to rescues all over the state of Washington," Servais said. "There are dogs out there for everybody, and we hit a home run on this one. This little guy is great. Our players are excited about it. It's a nice little distraction for them in the clubhouse. They love the little guy."

Tucker is already popular among the Mariners players and training staff and has his own Twitter, where fans follow his adventures during the baseball season.

"My name's Tucker, I'm a 4-year-old lab/retriever mix and I was just adopted by the @Mariners clubhouse from OkanDogs," the pup's account shared on Saturday. "I'm gonna get to hang out at the ballpark all the time, travel with the squad and enjoy my very own unlimited supply of baseballs. Doesn't get better than this!"

Pitcher Erik Swanson shared a photo on Twitter of himself petting Tucker in the clubhouse on Saturday.

"Endless belly and head scratches," he wrote with the sweet snapshot.