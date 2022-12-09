Lifestyle Pets The Seattle Kraken Creates Charity Calendar Packed with Photos of the Players and Their Pups Net proceeds from the Seattle Kraken Dog Calendar will be donated to Dog Gone Seattle and the One Roof Foundation By Kelli Bender Kelli Bender Kelli Bender is the Pets Editor for PEOPLE Digital and PEOPLE magazine. She has been with the PEOPLE brand for more than eight years, working as a writer/producer across PEOPLE's Lifestyle, Features, and Entertainment verticals before taking on her current role. Kelli is also an editor on PEOPLE's Stories to Make You Smile and serves as an editorial lead on PEOPLE's World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest and Pet Product Awards. Before joining PEOPLE, Kelli helped AOL and Whalerock launch a pet lifestyle site called PawNation. She is a pet parent to a cat named Wallace, and her professional and personal devotion to animals has taken her to three dog weddings ... so far. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 9, 2022 04:16 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Seattle Kraken The Seattle Kraken — the NHL's newest hockey team — keeps things sweet off the ice. The team is filled with animal lovers, including numerous dog owners, so the Seattle Kraken decided to do good with all the adorable dogs they had at their disposal. The result is a 2023-24 specialty calendar that features the Seattle Kraken players posing in festive and silly scenarios surrounded by their pet dogs and adoptable canines from Dog Gone Seattle. Dog Gone Seattle worked with the Seattle Kraken to make the team's calendar dream a reality, helping create 12 months of fun photos that show the often serious players of the Seattle NHL team goofing around with their pets and canines looking for homes. Along with bringing awareness to adoptable pets, the calendar benefits rescue animals in another critical way. Net proceeds from Seattle Kraken Dog Calendar sales will be donated to Dog Gone Seattle and One Roof Foundation. Seattle Kraken The One Roof Foundation is the Seattle Kraken's philanthropic arm, which works for a more equitable society and a healthy planet through its charity work. 'Excitable' Pit Bull Puts Energy into Therapy Dog Training After Rescue Saves Him from Kill List "Supporting animal rescues is so important to players because they see first-hand how owning pets helps their mental health. A few dogs on our team are service animals, and they provide emotional support for the players and their families during such a long 82-game season filled with highs and lows. Players see the emotional value pets provide and enjoy finding ways to help other families adopt these lovable pets," said Devin Donskoi, part of the Seattle Kraken Better Half — which helped organize the dog calendar — and wife of Seattle Kraken forward Joonas Donskoi. Seattle Kraken Devin added that the shoot for the calendar was "cute chaos," with 28 dogs on set playing, frolicking, and doing their best to pose for photos. The Best New Pet Products of 2022 Picked Out By the Cats and Dogs of PEOPLE "The guys had an absolute blast," she said. Get your paws on the Seattle Kraken Dog Calendar by visiting the hockey team's online store.