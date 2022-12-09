The Seattle Kraken Creates Charity Calendar Packed with Photos of the Players and Their Pups

Net proceeds from the Seattle Kraken Dog Calendar will be donated to Dog Gone Seattle and the One Roof Foundation

By
Kelli Bender
Kelli Bender

Published on December 9, 2022 04:16 PM
Seattle Kraken Dogs Calendar
Photo: Seattle Kraken

The Seattle Kraken — the NHL's newest hockey team — keeps things sweet off the ice.

The team is filled with animal lovers, including numerous dog owners, so the Seattle Kraken decided to do good with all the adorable dogs they had at their disposal. The result is a 2023-24 specialty calendar that features the Seattle Kraken players posing in festive and silly scenarios surrounded by their pet dogs and adoptable canines from Dog Gone Seattle.

Dog Gone Seattle worked with the Seattle Kraken to make the team's calendar dream a reality, helping create 12 months of fun photos that show the often serious players of the Seattle NHL team goofing around with their pets and canines looking for homes.

Along with bringing awareness to adoptable pets, the calendar benefits rescue animals in another critical way. Net proceeds from Seattle Kraken Dog Calendar sales will be donated to Dog Gone Seattle and One Roof Foundation.

Seattle Kraken Dogs Calendar
Seattle Kraken

The One Roof Foundation is the Seattle Kraken's philanthropic arm, which works for a more equitable society and a healthy planet through its charity work.

"Supporting animal rescues is so important to players because they see first-hand how owning pets helps their mental health. A few dogs on our team are service animals, and they provide emotional support for the players and their families during such a long 82-game season filled with highs and lows. Players see the emotional value pets provide and enjoy finding ways to help other families adopt these lovable pets," said Devin Donskoi, part of the Seattle Kraken Better Half — which helped organize the dog calendar — and wife of Seattle Kraken forward Joonas Donskoi.

Seattle Kraken Dogs Calendar
Seattle Kraken

Devin added that the shoot for the calendar was "cute chaos," with 28 dogs on set playing, frolicking, and doing their best to pose for photos.

"The guys had an absolute blast," she said.

Get your paws on the Seattle Kraken Dog Calendar by visiting the hockey team's online store.

