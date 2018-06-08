Sean Lowe Is Here to Help You Prepare Your Pet for the 2018 Hurricane Season

June is National Pet Preparedness Month, so don’t wait for a rainy day to get your pet ready for a natural disaster. Do it now!

Former Bachelor Sean Lowe and The Banfield Foundation are here to help you fit your pet into your family’s natural disaster plan, so if danger hits, everyone in your home is ready.

“I have an 11-year-old chocolate lab at home whom I love more than my actual, real kids,” Lowe — who, along with dog Ellie, made a pet preparedness PSA for Banfield Foundation — joked to PEOPLE. “I always want to make sure she is taken care of. If you have a pet, they are part of the family.”

The reality star knows the effects natural disasters can have on pets firsthand: he volunteered to help with evacuations ahead of Hurricane Harvey in his home state of Texas last year.

“I saw some of that devastation firsthand. I was able to help evacuate people who were holding their pets, but I heard a lot of stories where, unfortunately, pets just were prepared for a natural disaster,” the dad of two shared.

To ensure you and your pet are ready, Lowe has a few simple tips.

“Make sure your pet has identification, like a name tag. Microchipping is also going to help tremendously and, worse case scenario, you get lost from your pet, then having a current picture of your pet will go a long way.”

On the pet gear end, “You’re going to want to have food, blankets, even a toy to comfort your pet because animals are prone to stress in those situations. Little things like that can go a long way.”

Along with these tips and those Lowe shares in the clip above, Banfield Foundation is doing its part to make sure every animal is ready for whatever comes its way — and you can help. From now until Sept. 30, with a donation of $45, you will receive a pre-assembled pet disaster preparedness kit and one will be donated to a pet in need in the Houston, New Orleans or Baton Rouge area. To learn more, visit BanfieldFoundation.org/disaster.

Now that Lowe and Ellie are prepared for the worst, they are getting ready for all good things happening in the second half of 2018.

Having just welcomed his second son, Isaiah, Lowe and his wife Catherine Giudici Lowe are planning a trip back to Giudici’s hometown of Seattle with the whole family.

“That’s always a test, traveling with two kids under the age of 2,” Lowe said, adding that the family of four is also thinking of visiting Europe together in the fall.