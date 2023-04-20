Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici Lowe Have Rehomed Their Bullmastiff Gus After He Bit Their Son

The Lowe family's former dog has found a "great home."

While answering fan questions on his Instagram Stories Wednesday, Bachelor alum Sean Lowe, 39, shared that he and his wife, Catherine Giudici Lowe have officially rehomed their Bullmastiff Gus after he bit their son Samuel Thomas, 6½, on the side of the head.

"He's doing great," Sean wrote after a fan asked how the dog was adapting to his new situation. "I miss him like you wouldn't believe, but one of my answered prayers was that he found a great home (in my mind, the best)."

He continued, "My dog trainer asked if she could take him as her own personal dog. Now he gets to go to work everyday and be around other dogs."

Along with his comments, the Dallas-based former reality star shared a photo of Gus with a new furry friend, and added that his dog trainer "texted me the other day and said this pug hates all dogs except for Gus. Must be the close resemblance."

Lowe, who also shares Isaiah Hendrix, 5 next month, and daughter Mia Mejia, 3, with Catherine, previously shared of the incident that "one night several weeks ago, Samuel bent down to pet Gus and Gus bit him on the side of the head."

"The result was a trip to the E.R. and a staple in the head," he shared. "So as much as I love that dog, I have to protect my kids first. But he's in a great home and we'll get to still see him occasionally."

Prior to the incident, Lowe said there were a "couple of instances of resource guarding in the past when [Gus] snapped at/bit Mia."

According to the American Kennel Club, Bullmastiffs are typically loyal, affectionate and brave, but they do rank high as "vigilant" watch dogs.

"These breeds are more likely to react to any potential threat, whether it's the mailman or a squirrel outside the window," the AKC says.

Despite having to relinquish Gus, Sean said the family hopes to adopt another dog one day soon, but it won't be "for a while."

"I'm a huge dog lover (Catherine would call it a sickness) but it'd feel like I was cheating on Gus if we got one anytime soon," he added.