Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici Lowe Have Rehomed Their Bullmastiff Gus After He Bit Their Son

The former reality stars made the decision to relinquish the dog after Gus bit their son Samuel on the side of his head, requiring a trip to the E.R.

By
Published on April 20, 2023 05:08 PM
Sean Lowe rehome dog Gus
Photo: Sean Lowe/Instagram

The Lowe family's former dog has found a "great home."

While answering fan questions on his Instagram Stories Wednesday, Bachelor alum Sean Lowe, 39, shared that he and his wife, Catherine Giudici Lowe have officially rehomed their Bullmastiff Gus after he bit their son Samuel Thomas, 6½, on the side of the head.

"He's doing great," Sean wrote after a fan asked how the dog was adapting to his new situation. "I miss him like you wouldn't believe, but one of my answered prayers was that he found a great home (in my mind, the best)."

He continued, "My dog trainer asked if she could take him as her own personal dog. Now he gets to go to work everyday and be around other dogs."

Along with his comments, the Dallas-based former reality star shared a photo of Gus with a new furry friend, and added that his dog trainer "texted me the other day and said this pug hates all dogs except for Gus. Must be the close resemblance."

Lowe, who also shares Isaiah Hendrix, 5 next month, and daughter Mia Mejia, 3, with Catherine, previously shared of the incident that "one night several weeks ago, Samuel bent down to pet Gus and Gus bit him on the side of the head."

"The result was a trip to the E.R. and a staple in the head," he shared. "So as much as I love that dog, I have to protect my kids first. But he's in a great home and we'll get to still see him occasionally."

Sean Lowe
Sean Lowe/Instagram

Prior to the incident, Lowe said there were a "couple of instances of resource guarding in the past when [Gus] snapped at/bit Mia."

According to the American Kennel Club, Bullmastiffs are typically loyal, affectionate and brave, but they do rank high as "vigilant" watch dogs.

"These breeds are more likely to react to any potential threat, whether it's the mailman or a squirrel outside the window," the AKC says.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Despite having to relinquish Gus, Sean said the family hopes to adopt another dog one day soon, but it won't be "for a while."

"I'm a huge dog lover (Catherine would call it a sickness) but it'd feel like I was cheating on Gus if we got one anytime soon," he added.

Related Articles
sean lowe pets and kids
Sean Lowe Says Son, 6½, Was Bit on the Head by Family Dog, Needed Staple at the E.R.
Sean Lowe's Son Samuel was With Him at Mall When Armed Robbers Tried Stealing His Truck https://www.instagram.com/p/CiTkfK4s2MS/
Sean Lowe 'Thanked God' Son Samuel was Safe After Armed Robbers Tried to Steal His Truck: 'Scary'
The Bachelor's Catherine Guidici and Sean Lowe Pose with Kids in Easter Family Photo
Catherine Giudici Says She and Sean Lowe Originally Wanted 5 Kids, But Are Set at 3: 'It's a Lot'
The Bachelor's Catherine Guidici and Sean Lowe Pose with Kids in Easter Family Photo
'The Bachelor' 's Catherine Giudici and Sean Lowe Pose with Their Three Kids in Easter Family Photo
Kevin Hart and All Four of His Kids Celebrate Easter on the Beach: 'Live, Love, Laugh'
How Stars Celebrated Easter 2023
Catherine Giudici Lowe
Catherine Giudici Lowe Says Husband Sean Crafts Cards from Their Kids for Mother's Day: 'Daddy Writes Them'
Sean Lowe holding daughter Mia as she holds onto a large rose
Sean Lowe Makes a 'Bachelor' Joke in Photo Giving Daughter Mia a Rose: 'I've Still Got It!'
https://timemeredith-a.akamaihd.net/media/v1/pmp4/static/clear/416418724/641eba6c-5ea6-44c1-b602-6a7b9de356b0/00e62cb0-d5ed-47d1-b187-5b9dbab513a9/main.mp4
Newly Adopted Dog Holds Owner's Hand 'the Whole Way Home' from the Shelter — Watch!
https://www.instagram.com/p/CpePqBRr3A5/?hl=en realmikejfox Verified Hey Blue, welcome to your new home! 1d
Michael J. Fox Is a Proud Dog Dad as He Cuddles with His New Pup Blue: 'Welcome to Your New Home'
Sean Stewart wedding
Rod Stewart's Son Sean Stewart Marries Jody Weintraub in Las Vegas: Source
'Demon Dog' Ralphie
New York Shelter Gives Update on 'Demon' Dog Ralphie After Outpouring of Love for 'Jerk' Pup
Sean Stewart and Jody Weintraub
Rod Stewart's Ex-Wife Alana Says She's 'So Happy' for Son Sean After His Impromptu Vegas Wedding
Kevin Hart family
Kevin Hart's 4 Kids: Everything to Know
'Demon Dog' Ralphie
Ralphie the 'Demon' Dog Is 'Advancing' and Learning 'Impulse Control Around Vacuums,' Says Trainer
Defendant Alex Murdaugh, seated between his two layers Jim Griffin and Dick Harpootlian, listens during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
Alex Murdaugh Cries on the Stand During Testimony: 'I Did Not Shoot My Wife and Son'
MAFS Cortney Hendrix Is Expecting Her Second Baby with Husband Sherm. photo courtesy of Cortney Hendrix
'MAFS' ' Cortney Hendrix Feels 'Really Lucky' as She Reveals She's Expecting Baby No. 2