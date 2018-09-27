WATCH: Sneaky Seal Slaps Kayaker in the Face with Live Octopus

It’s the underwater equivalent to a pie in the face.

Filmmaker and surfer Taiyo Masuda was recently kayaking in the waters around Kaikoura, New Zealand, on a trip with GoPro ANZ, when he got a slippery surprise.

“Right around lunchtime, several seals started to swim around, we just thought they were refreshing their bodies — yet, apparently, they were seeking more food,” Masuda told PEOPLE in an email.

One of the hungry seals who frequents the waters where Masuda was kayaking popped up right beside the adventurer’s boat with an entire octopus clenched between its teeth.

In an effort to wolf some of this massive meal down, the seal quickly shifted the octopus in its jaws so it could munch on one of the cephalopod’s legs.

The move was a little too fast, and instead of getting the octopus’ leg in its mouth, the seal managed to slap Masuda’s travel buddy with all of the sea creature’s tentacles.

“Such a raw moment, brought so much laughter to all of us all day long,” Masuda shared.

Thankfully, for those of us not on this beautiful boat trip, Masuda captured the moment on his GoPro HERO7 camera. He recently posted the eight-legged slap on his Instagram @taiyomasuda, so the whole world could enjoy this silly, unscripted moment.