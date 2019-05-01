WATCH: Cheeky Seagull Won't Stop Photobombing London Traffic Camera

While the world eagerly awaits the arrival of the next royal baby, a new sensation has swooped out of the United Kingdom.

A vain seagull is the latest viral animal star to captivate the Internet. According to CBS News, the white-and-grey bird has made a habit of hanging out in front of a traffic camera in the London area.

Transport for London (TFL), the “government organisation responsible for most aspects of London’s transport system,” first posted a shot of the photobombing bird to Twitter on Monday.

The winged visitor was back in the way again on Tuesday and has continued to pop up throughout the week.

TFL has joked on Twitter that the seagull is their new traffic reporter, but the bird seems to be better at blocking traffic than reporting on road conditions.