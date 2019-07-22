Chihuahua Still Missing After Seagull Grabbed the Little Dog from Garden and Flew Away With Him

Image zoom

Becca Hill is asking for help finding her miniature chihuahua Gizmo after he was taken from her garden by a seagull on Sunday.

The 24-year-old dog owner told Devon Live that her 4-year-old pup was in her garden in Devon — a county in southwest England — when her partner witnessed a seagull swoop down and fly away with the small dog.

“My partner was in the garden putting the washing out at the time and suddenly he saw it swoop down. It carried Gizmo a fair way as we couldn’t see him anymore,” Hill told the outlet. “I have no idea if he was dropped or where he is now.”

Hill, who owns two other chihuahuas as well, has since appealed to social media, The Guardian reported, urging anyone in the area to keep an eye out for her missing pup — in hopes that she can be reunited with him.

“My baby is still missing. Doesn’t feel right not waking up to him licking my face,” she reportedly wrote on Facebook.

The local UAV Lost Dog Search & Rescue organization has also been encouraging people to check in unconventional areas for Gizmo.

“Anyone who lives in the surrounding areas in Paignton please can you keep your eyes open,” the organization wrote on Facebook on Monday. “Gardens, rooftops, trees, under hedges etc all need looking at carefully – many thanks.”

In a previous post on Monday, the UAV denied rumors that Gizmo — who is brown and white and about 9 inches tall — had been found.

“Sadly he is still missing despite rumours circulating across other areas of social media that he has been found. Searches continuing today. As soon as there is anything to update it will be done asap,” they confirmed on Facebook.

The organization also advised against using drones to search for the little pup, as it would be against the law due to the area’s residential status.

A spokesman for the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds reassured dog owners that this was not “typical gull behavior” in a statement to The Guardian.

“This must be extremely upsetting for the dog’s owner. Fortunately these types of incidents are very rare and not typical gull behavior,” they told the outlet.