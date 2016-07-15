Workers at the Greenway Ferry on the River Dart in Devon in the United Kingdom caught a seagull on tape stealing a bag of £1 coins from the ferry, a theft which ultimately amounted to £20.

Ferry operator Ross Prowse told the BBC that the thrill of the theft must have been enough for the bird. “He dropped the bag of cash on the slipway, presumably after realizing it was not edible.”

“The seagulls are a regular sight and are always after our food,” Prowse added.

I warned you. I warned all of you. And now it’s too late. They don’t even want our money for themselves, they just want to take it from us for the sheer anarchic joy of it.