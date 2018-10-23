Sea Lion Flops on to California Road to Nap and Stop Traffic

The busy byways of California saw a new kind of delay on Monday.

According to CBS 8, a sea lion lolled out on to a road in Point Loma, California. The animal appeared in the San Diego neighborhood in the afternoon, stopping traffic and drawing a crowd.

Not wanting to hurt the visitor, onlookers helped police keep an area around the sea lion clear from cars. The female sea lion appeared not to be bothered by the scene she was causing, with eyewitnesses telling the CBS station that the animal spent most of her time in Point Loma sleeping, scratching herself and flopping around.

Enchanted by the animal’s presence, those watching the moment unfold reportedly started singing Seal’s “Kiss From a Rose,” according to NBC 7.

An animal rescue team from SeaWorld San Diego was eventually called to the intersection, reports UPI. The experts carefully loaded the sea lion into their vehicle and took her to be examined. An initial check-up found the sea lion in good health and with no obvious injuries, even though it was odd for her to be found so far from the water.

The sea lion is set to have a more thorough veterinary examination on Tuesday. If all is clear, the animal will likely be released back into the ocean.