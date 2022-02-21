The sea lion spent a month recovering with SeaWorld's rescue team after drivers found the animal wandering on Route 94 in San Diego

Sea Lion Found on Busy California Highway 4 Miles from Ocean Returns to the Sea After Recovery

A 250-pound sea lion has returned to the ocean after a group of animal lovers found the animal on the side of a busy road.

On Jan. 7, drivers on Route 94 eastbound in San Diego spotted the male marine mammal on the busy road and shepherded the animal to safety.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Good Samaritans then contacted California Highway Patrol. The agency rescued the sea lion from the side of the road — which was four miles from the nearest beach — with the help of SeaWorld's rescue team.

The sea lion reportedly acted aggressively toward its helpers, pulling itself in the direction of oncoming traffic. In response, the rescuers used nets to stop the marine mammal before transporting it by truck to a rescue center for a health evaluation and recovery.

sea lion rescued Credit: SWNS

Experts still aren't sure how the sea lion ended up miles from San Diego Bay, but after an entire month of rehabilitation with SeaWorld's rescue team, vets approved the animal's return to the ocean.

"This sea lion captured the attention and stole the hearts of Americans nationwide, and SeaWorld is proud to provide a happy ending to this story," a spokesperson for SeaWorld told SWNS.

"The sea lion was accompanied by two other sea lions who were rehabilitated at SeaWorld San Diego and were ready to be returned at the same time," they added.

sea lion rescued Credit: SWNS

The sea lion waddled back into the ocean earlier this month and quickly took to the water upon his release.

This particular sea lion had been tagged before the January rescue mission as he had shown up in strange locations since early November 2021.