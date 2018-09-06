Confused Sea Lion Spends 4-Day Vacation on Land Before Returning to Ocean with a Little Help

This sea lion took to the city by accident.

According to SWNS, the 1,700-lb. male lolled onto the shore of Sitka, Alaska, and somehow made his way onto a road 400 meters away

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) responded to calls from concerned motorists about the confused sea mammal, but by the time officials arrived, the sea lion was off they road and into a nearby forest.

Sitka Fire Deptartment/SWNS

It took a village to get the creature out of the woods and back into the water. Firefighters, local police and NOAA scientists all worked together to coax the sea lion from the trees into an open space. Unfortunately their efforts, which included using a water hose to attract the animal, failed. Four days after coming ashore, the sea lion was dehydrated and overwhelmed.

Concerned for the animal’s health, officials made the decision to sedate the sea lion and move it back to the ocean. But how do you move such a massive creature? With a bulldozer, of course!

The digger carefully moved the sea lion into a pick up truck which dropped the animal off in the water, where he was monitored by NOAA scientists.

“We watched him for a few hours to make sure everything was okay, but the first thing he did was eat a fish so that was a really good sign,” NOAA spokesperson Julie Speegle told SWNS.

While all seems to be well with the sea lion now, scientists are keeping a close eye on him. The animal was outfitted with a tracking tag before he was released to ensure he doesn’t end up in the woods again.