Sculpture of Freya the Boat-Sinking Walrus Unveiled 8 Months After Animal's Controversial Death

The 1300-lb. walrus had been a tourist attraction off Norway's coast for years but became a social media star in 2022 when she began sinking boats searching for the ideal sunbathing spot

By
Published on May 2, 2023 06:18 PM
A bronze sculpture created by artist Astri Tonoian in memory of Freya the walrus is being unveiled on April 29, 2023 in Oslo, Norway.
Photo: Annika Byrde/NTB/AFP/Getty

A life-sized bronze sculpture of Freya the walrus, who was euthanized by Norwegian authorities last year due to public safety concerns, is now on display in Norway.

Per BBC, Erik Holm organized an online campaign to raise funds for the project, receiving a total of $25,000.

Holm told the news outlet AFP, "I started this because I'm furious about the way the [Norwegian] Fisheries Directorate and the state handled this situation."

Freya had been a tourist attraction off Norway's coast for years but became a social media star in the summer of 2022 when she began sinking boats searching for the ideal sunbathing spot.

A young female walrus nicknamed Freya rests on a boat in Frognerkilen, Oslo Fjord, Norway
TOR ERIK SCHRDER/NTB/AFP via Getty Images

But last August, officials decided to put the 1300-lb. walrus down after observing the animal's interactions with the public and deciding "that the public has disregarded the current recommendation to keep a clear distance to the walrus." The decision to euthanize the animal was controversial due to the admiration Freya had won for her commitment to relaxation.

Artist Astri Tonoian told CNN of her inspiration for the sculpture, "In my head, my goal was to make an immortal symbol of people's ability to mistreat not just wildlife but also humans."

Tonoian added that she hopes the statue will serve as a "three-dimension history lesson."

A bronze sculpture created by artist Astri Tonoian in memory of Freya the walrus is being unveiled on April 29, 2023 in Oslo, Norway.
Annika Byrde/NTB/AFP/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"This is how humans treat wild nature, but it is also how humans treat humans," said Tonoian, according to BBC. "This is how we treated Freya. And so, I will call the statue For Our Sins."

Tonoian also told CNN about the circumstances surrounding Freya's euthanasia, "The authorities could have acted more quickly and tried to move her instead of shooting her. They waited too long, and it became dangerous for the people. They decided to do the 'quick fix.'"

Director General Frank Bakke-Jensen of Norway's Directorate of Fisheries told CNN before that they considered other options. However, "the extensive complexity of such an operation made us conclude that this was not a viable option." He added, "We have great regard for animal welfare, but human life and safety must take precedence."

Related Articles
Patches the Cat Update
Patches the 40-Lb. Rescue Cat Is Adjusting Wonderfully to His New Home and Viral Fame, Owner Says
Choupette Lagerfeld
Karl Lagerfeld's Cat Choupette Skips Met Gala to 'Stay Peacefully & Cozy at Home'
Taylor Swift "The Eras Tour" TOUT
Taylor Swift Kills Time with a Cat Quip During Technical Difficulty at Atlanta Show: 'Dad Joke from Hell!'
JoJo Siwa Mourns Puppy Death
JoJo Siwa Announces Her Puppy Died from an 'Accident': 'My Heart Hurts'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrmKWQ6vDk1/ Verified The family is growing. Meet Schnelly. 🐷 3h
Meet Arnold Schwarzenegger's Pet Pig
SUZHOU, CHINA - MAY 06: (CHINA OUT) A female Rafetus swinhoei (also known as Yangtze giant softshell turtle) is seen in the mud at Suzhou Zoo on May 6, 2015 in Suzhou, Jiangsu province of China. Organized by Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), Turtle Survival Alliance (TSA) and China's Institute of Zoology (IOZ), artificial insemination in a pair of the only left one-hundred-year-old Rafetus swinhoei was conducted in southeast China's Suzhou Zoo and gained success which meant that there existing hope to save the world's largest freshwater turtle species. Rafetus swinhoei is an extremely rare species of softshell turtle found in Vietnam and China. Only four living individuals are known and it is listed as critically endangered in the IUCN Red List. (Photo by Visual China Group via Getty Images/Visual China Group via Getty Images)
Giant Softshell Turtle Facing Extinction After Last Known Female Dies
rare black fox named shadow
Rare Black Fox Named Shadow Rescued in Wales After 2-Week Search
Choupette and Karl Lagerfeld
All About Karl Lagerfeld's Beloved Cat Choupette
The 100th Koala bear has been born at an Australian Zoo, sparking hopes for survival of the iconic Australian species...The Australian Reptile Park were thrilled when they spotted tiny flutters coming from the pouch of Ash the koala.
Australian Reptile Park Announces the Birth of Its 100th Koala Joey: 'A Significant Achievement'
Kevin Smith dog death
Kevin Smith Mourns the Death of His Dog (and Frequent Costar) Shecky: 'No Day Is Promised'
John Mulaney, dog Petunia
John Mulaney's Dog Petunia Dies: 'Loved You from the First Moment'
A cow was on the loose today after a senior prank gone wrong in Chicago
Cow Gets Loose on Suburban Chicago Streets in High School Prank Gone Wrong
chris evans dog jinx dog food
Chris Evans Says Dogs — Like His Rescue Pup Dodger — Are 'Superheroes': 'They Have Such Courage'
Crazy photo shows snake eating fish at Landa Park in New Braunfels
Hobby Photographer Captures Shocking Shots of Big Texas Snake Unhinging its Jaw to Swallow Fish
ginny the dog
Rescue Throws Big Goodbye Party for Newly Adopted Dog Who Spent Over 1,000 Days at Shelter
James cromwell with rescue piglet babe Photo credit is Benjamin Oscar
James Cromwell Recreates 'Babe' Scene with Rescue Piglet Named After the Famous Movie Pig