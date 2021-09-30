Divers at Plaza Beach and Dive Resort and Toucan Diving of the island of Bonaire helped the Oceanic Manta, the largest type of ray in the world, get rid of the fishing line.

Scuba Divers Spot Giant Ray Tangled in Fishing Line and Stop Everything to Free the Creature

A manta ray is swimming a little easier thanks to a group of scuba divers.

On September 14, an oceanic manta — the largest species of ray in the world — in need interrupted a dip divemaster Rugene Marinus "Spider" and diver assist Phyllis Mihalas were taking at Plaza Beach & Dive Resort and Toucan Diving of Bonaire.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Marinus and Mihalas quickly noticed the impressive creature soaring by their dive and spotted a tangle of fishing line caught on the animal. The scuba divers immediately decided to stop their leisurely scuba adventure and assist the ray.

The experienced divers carefully approached the ailing ray and worked gently and thoroughly to remove all of the fishing line caught on the creature. After several minutes of work, Marinus and Mihalas removed all of the lines, allowing the ray to swim on unharmed and unburdened.

Oceanic Manta Rescue in Bonaire Credit: Toucan Diving Plaza Beach Resort Bonaire

After the successful impromptu rescue, the divers registered the oceanic manta in a database for the vulnerable species, naming the female animal Spi-Phyll.