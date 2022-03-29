Scuba Diver Rescues Terrified Possum Found Clinging to Buoy in Busy Australian Sea Harbor

The rescue team believes the possum was nesting on a boat and panicked when it started sailing to sea, so the animal jumped into the water and then took hold of a buoy

An astounded scuba diver rescued a terrified possum he found clinging to a mooring buoy in a busy sea harbor.

The marsupial is a land animal normally at home in the Australian bush and forests. But somehow, a possum ended up hugging a buoy in the Tasman Sea before being rescued by the authorities. The rescue took place at Mornington Peninsula, in the Australian state of Victoria.

"That was the first and last possum I will ever see on a mooring in Portsea," rescuer Luke English, who operates the RedBoats scuba diving business in Portsea, told SWNS. "It was hilarious."

English, who has rescued pet dogs, stranded penguins, and people in the past, said a resident approached him about the stranded possum.

The scuba instructor went out to sea on a boat with two rangers from Whitecliffs Foreshore Reserve. The rescue team headed to the possum's location on the mooring close to the pier.

Once the team reached the buoy, English slowly drifted the boat towards the animal, but it became frightened and jumped from the buoy into the water.

Two rangers with English used a fishing net to capture the possum and bring it to safety. The animal was checked by a vet on dry land and was later released into the wild after being deemed fit and healthy.

According to the rescue team, the possum was probably nesting on a boat and panicked when it started sailing to sea, jumping into the water and clinging to the buoy.

"Early this morning, rangers responded to an unusual report of a Brushtail Possum clinging to a mooring buoy just off Portsea Pier," Whitecliffs Foreshore Reserve shared in a statement.

"Luckily, upon arrival, the surfboards and wetsuits weren't needed as Luke from RedBoats was happy to assist the boys in their rescue. Whilst understandably confused, the possum appeared to be healthy and was able to be scooped up into the net and taken aboard," the statement continued.