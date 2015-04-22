Scuba Diver Encounters Massive Pile of Spider Crabs, Remains Impressively Calm (VIDEO)

PT Hirschfield was diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2014, but continues to dive and photograph

PT Hirschfield is a wildlife photographer and professional scuba diver who blogs over at Pink Tank Scuba.

Diagnosed with terminal endometrial cancer, she continues to dive at least once or twice a week in the waters around Melbourne, Australia. That’s where she came across this pile of about 1,000 spider crabs, mid-migration, and shot this video that’s either terrifying or inspiring, depending on your stance on creepy-looking wildlife.

Hirschfield being the apparent actual angel she is, worries about the crabs she found entangled in fishing line around the pier, writing, “As custodians of this planet and its gorgeous blue oceans, let’s all take responsibility for our actions and do all we can to ensure that we love, respect and protect – rather than carelessly endanger – the precious pyramids and swirls of life beneath the surface.”