'Scores of People' Offer to Adopt Dog Named Snoop After Video Shows Him Getting Abandoned

After a tear-jerking video showed a dog getting abandoned in Stoke-on-Trent in England, people are offering to adopt the pooch.

In a black-and-white CCTV video provided to PEOPLE by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA), a man leads the dog from his car to the side of a road and drops a dog bed for him on Dec. 17. As another person waits in the car, the man runs back to the vehicle.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Then the dog races over to the car, jumps up to the window, and walks around the car, sometimes wagging his tail. Though he retreats to the dog bed for a moment, he hops up to the window and returns. Even as the car drives away, the dog circles the vehicle.

RELATED: After Spending 9 Years in a Puppy Mill, Three-Legged Dog Finally Gets a Taste of Freedom

Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals

The dog, a Staffordshire bull terrier, was named Snoop by rescuers, according to Sky News.

“Snoop is currently staying at private kennels and I’m happy to say that he is doing really well and is getting a lot of fuss and attention from staff there,” RSPCA regional media manager Rachel Butler tells PEOPLE. “He is a lovely friendly dog and a lot of people have fallen in love with him!”

Despite the flood of offers to adopt Snoop, Butler says the dog is settled for now.

RELATED: Shelter Dog Overlooked for Months Because of Cleft Palate Adopted by Shelter Volunteer

Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals

RELATED VIDEO: Oklahoma Family Surprises Daughter After Secretly Adopting Her Favorite Shelter Dog

“At the moment he isn’t up for rehoming while our investigation into his abandonment is ongoing,” Butler explains. “However we have had scores of people wanting to rehome him so we are certain he will not be waiting long for a new home.”

Local police, whom Butler says are not involved in the RSPCA’s investigation, did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

One of the “scores of people” offering to take in Snoop is the BBC’s Andrew Neil. “So disturb by this footage. I say to RSPCA. If you have trouble rehoming this little dog. I will take it, gladly,” he tweeted on Monday.

He said that his pets were prepared for a new pal. “Mr. Junior, Ms. Molly, and Iris Bailey have been primed to welcome a new member to the family,” he wrote. “They’re all celebrating Christmas Eve. But after this, I cannot.”