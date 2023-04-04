Scientists Share Deepest Ever Video of Fish Living 5 Miles Under Sea Near Japan

Scientific teams out of Australia and Japan released the footage on Sunday seven months after their findings in the sea South of Japan

April 4, 2023
a selection of images of the snailfish alive from 7500-8200m in the Izu-Ogasawara Trench. Credit: University of Western Australia
Photo: University of Western Australia

In the deepest-ever footage recorded, scientists have captured fish living five miles below sea level, according to multiple reports.

Teams out of Australia and Japan released the footage on Sunday seven months after their findings South of Japan.

In last September's north Pacific ocean expedition, a snailfish has now become the deepest fish ever filmed by scientists, recorded by "sea robots" at 27,000 feet, or 8,336 meters above the seabed, per CNN.

According to Reuters, professor Alan Jamieson, the expedition's chief scientist, said on Monday that it was a two-month voyage by a team from the University of Western Australia (UWA) and Tokyo University of Marine Science.

these two specimens are the deepest fish ever caught, recovered from a depth of 8022m in the Japan Trench. Credit: University of Western Australia
University of Western Australia

Specifying to Reuters that it was a total of two snailfish of the pseudoliparis belyaevi species, the fish were measured at roughly 4.3 inches, or 11 centimeters.

"The Japanese trenches were incredible places to explore; they are so rich in life, even all the way at the bottom, said Jamieson, who is the founder of UWA's Minderoo-UWA Deep Sea Research Centre.

"We tell people from the very early ages, as young as two or three, that the deep sea is a horrible scary place that you shouldn't go and that grows with you with time," Jamieson added. "We don't appreciate the fact that it is fundamentally most of planet Earth and resources should be put into understanding and how to work out how we are affecting it and how it works. We don't appreciate the fact that it (the deep sea) is fundamentally most of planet Earth and resources should be put into understanding and how to work out how we are affecting it and how it works."

a selection of images of the snailfish alive from 7500-8200m in the Izu-Ogasawara Trench. Credit: University of Western Australia
University of Western Australia

In an interview with BBC, Jamieson said that the depth recorded in the Izu-Ogasawara Trench south of Japan of the swimming snailfish could be the maximum, or "very close to" the maximum depth that any fish can survive.

"If this record is broken, it would only be by minute increments, potentially by just a few metres," Jamieson told the outlet, who reported that there are 300 types of species of snailfish, whose gelatinous bodies can help them survive at a sea level 800 times the pressure at the ocean's surface.

"We predicted the deepest fish would be there and we predicted it would be a snailfish," Jamieson continued to BBC, adding: "I get frustrated when people tell me we know nothing about the deep sea. We do. Things are changing really fast."

