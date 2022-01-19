Scientists Name Newly Discovered Spider-Killing Worm After Arachnophobia Star Jeff Daniels

UC Riverside parasitologist Adler Dillman confirms that the name for the newly-discovered creature was inspired by Daniels' character Dr. Ross Jennings in the 1990 film

Jeff Daniels has inspired a creative name for a newly discovered worm.

Scientists from UC Riverside have dubbed the nematode species "Tarantobelus jeffdanielsi" in an article published Monday in the Journal of Parasitology. Parasitologist Adler Dillman confirmed to UC Riverside News that the name was inspired by Daniels' character Dr. Ross Jennings in the 1990 film Arachnophobia.

"His character in the film is a spider killer, which is exactly what these nematodes are," said Dillman, who led the team that made the discovery.

Daniels, 66, joked about the odd honor to UCR News: "When I first heard a new species of nematode had been named after me, I thought, 'Why? Is there a resemblance?' "

"Honestly, I was honored by their homage to me and Arachnophobia," the actor added, noting that it "made me smile."

He then quipped, "And of course, in Hollywood, you haven't really made it until you've been recognized by those in the field of parasitology."

The UC Riverside team was first alerted to the undiscovered nematode in 2018 by a wholesale spider breeder reporting "multiple tarantula deaths," per the report. Researchers say white discharge found in the oral cavities of the tarantulas was actually "a large group of nematodes intertwined inside."

According to the research, symptoms of infected spiders include non-functional fangs, lack of appetite, and walking on tiptoe. "It may take months because tarantulas don't have to eat particularly often," Dillman told UCR News. "However, if they get this infection, they will die of starvation."

That said, Dillman later added, "It isn't clear that the nematodes feed on the spider itself. They may feed on bacteria that live on the tarantulas.