Scientists Find Intact 5-Foot Alligator Inside 18-Foot-Long Burmese Python in Florida

A video of the giant snake's necropsy, shared on Instagram by scientist Rosie Moore, has garnered nearly 400,000 views

By
Published on November 15, 2022 03:54 PM
Python eats alligator
Photo: Getty Images

There's a terrifying reptile version of a turducken, just in time for Thanksgiving.

Instead of a duck stuffed inside a chicken stuffed inside a turkey, a Florida scientist and her colleagues recently discovered an entire alligator stuck inside a Burmese python.

Earlier this month, geoscientist Rosie Moore posted a video on her Instagram of the snake's necropsy, which included the surprising gator guest.

"The Burmese python (Python molurus bivittatus) is one of the largest snakes in the world (up to 20+ft)," Moore captioned the post. "This particular Python was roughly 18 ft, and had consumed a 5ft alligator. 🤯"

The graphic video shows Moore and her colleagues at the lab removing the mostly intact dead alligator from the python. It has garnered nearly 400,000 views since the geoscientist posted it two weeks ago.

"I actually thought it was pretty gross too, and I'm used to necropsies and things," Moore told CNN's Jeanne Moos about the find.

She continued, "Oh my gosh, we were taking breaks running outside trying to get some fresh air. I've never smelled anything like that."

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Burmese pythons are an invasive species in the state. It is legal for members of the public to capture and humanely kill Burmese pythons found in Florida to curb the species' negative impact on the state's ecosystem.

Moore received the python that consumed the alligator after the snake died. She performed the necropsy on the non-venomous species after someone felt something large inside the python's body.

Last month, Indonesian authorities said that the body of a missing woman was found inside a python that measured more than 20 feet long.

"This is extremely rare," Bruce Jayne, professor of biological sciences at the University of Cincinnati, told PEOPLE.

Though there are cases of snakes consuming humans, Jayne says, the "vast majority" involved enormous pythons and people of a "rather small stature."

"It takes pythons a really long time to attain these really enormous sizes," he says. "As a result, there are actually very few of these really, really large pythons."

Related Articles
How Pythons Kill: Expert Explains Shocking but ‘Extremely Rare’ Case of Woman Swallowed by Giant Snake
How Pythons Kill: Expert Explains Shocking but 'Extremely Rare' Case of Woman Swallowed by Giant Snake
michael oher
Michael Oher, Who Inspired 'The Blind Side', Shows Off His Nearly 5-Foot Wedding Cake Covered in Feathers
gun in a raw chicken
Handgun Found Stuffed Inside Raw Chicken at Florida Airport, TSA Says
Headline: Idaho Resident Discovers a 3.5-Foot Alligator While Walking Their Dog https://idfg.idaho.gov/press/fish-and-game-officer-picks-alligator-new-plymouth?fbclid=IwAR0ul-uKqPiOIktXLt9TlYbhCGQ5CYr8e7BV9kSIIIs6BGyU8et1a6CBGzY
Idaho Resident Finds and Wrangles Alligator While Walking Their Dog
Burmese python
Body of Missing Woman Found Inside 23-Ft. Python Near Plantation in Indonesia: Reports
5 Dead, Including a Baby and 12-Year-Old Girl, in Florida Crash
Toddler, 1, and 12-Year-Old Girl Among 5 Dead in Back-to-Back Crashes on Florida Highway
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
100-reasons-tout
100 Reasons to Love America in 2022
Cyclist Lance Armstrong and Anna Hansen attend the Bloomberg & Vanity Fair cocktail reception following the 2011 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the residence of the French Ambassador on April 30, 2011 in Washington, DC.
Celebrities Who Had Secret Weddings
Hilary Duff Instagram
Celebrities and Politicians Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine: See the Photos
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend 'Rippa Rugby' in the Forstyth Barr Stadium on day 7 of a Royal Tour to New Zealand on April 13, 2014 in Dunedin, New Zealand. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on a three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand, the first official trip overseas with their son, Prince George of Cambridge
Kate Middleton and Prince William's Relationship Timeline
Jack Osbourne Engaged to Aree Gearhart
The Celebrity Engagements of 2021
Alligator
Florida Man, 59, Killed in Car Crash After Colliding with 11-Foot Alligator in Roadway
Alligator is Found Hidden in Garage;
Florida Deputies Relocate Alligator Found in Garage Near Sheriff's Office: 'Later Gator!'
Clockwise from top left: Valeria Caceras, Valeria Pena, Briana Pacalagua, Daniela Marcano
Five People Killed in Florida Wrong-Way Crash; Driver Charged With Vehicular Homicide
cover
Heaven's Gate, 25 Years Later: Remembering 38 People Who Died with Cult Leader