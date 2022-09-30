Schoolgirls' Family Cat Sneakily Poses for School Portrait: 'He Thinks He's a Pupil'

"He's there every day," Welsh mom Emma Roberts said of her family cat Ziggy, who has frequently followed her two daughters to school since 2019

Published on September 30, 2022 06:51 PM
CAT ZIGGY, FOUR, POSING FOR A SCHOOL PHOTO AT DRURY PRIMARY SCHOOL IN BUCKLEY, FLINTSHIRE AFTER JUMPING ON THE SEAT
Photo: Tempest Photography/Kennedy News

A Welsh mom was in for quite the surprise when her daughters' school portraits came in, along with a photo of their family cat Ziggy.

Emma Roberts, mother to Megan, 10, and 7-year-old Chloe, shared photos of the ginger and white feline's dapper portraits last week on Facebook. "School photo day. Naturally this should include every pupil....." she captioned the photos.

She added in the comments that she "couldn't believe my eyes when Chloe came out of school with that! Apparently he just strolled in, jumped on the chair and posed!"

Roberts told BBC that she expected to see photos of her daughter in the envelope but ended up "in floods of laughter" when she saw their 4-year-old cat, adding: "So were the other mums standing by me."

She said that Chloe told her "he just jumped on the chair. He didn't need any encouragement, he just got up there for a photo. The school has just accepted him and he goes there at any opportunity. He's there every day."

Ziggy regularly roams the halls of Drury Primary School in Buckley, Flintshire, ever since following Megan and Chloe on the 10-minute walk to school in 2019, when he was found hiding in a cupboard. He's since been known to sleep on the headmaster's desk and stroll through the halls.

Head teacher Mark Biltcliffe explained to BBC that it's "impossible" to keep the pet off school grounds, and he's instead warmed up to Ziggy. He joked that Ziggy's attendance record is "an example to pupils."

"He thinks he's a pupil so it's fitting he's had his own photo. I think it'll be put up on the staff noticeboard," Biltcliffe added.

Roberts plans to buy copies of Ziggy's portrait to frame on her mantle next to photos of Chloe and Megan.

