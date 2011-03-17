Say 'Bon Appetit' (And Mean It!) With Unleashed Life Dog Bowls

Some pets ooze with overindulgence. Serve them food in a plastic dish and they’ll simply turn up their noses. Thankfully, there’s a new line of pet bowls just for this type of pampered creature: Unleashed Life’s pet feeders are hand-crafted from a variety of striking materials that are in sync with the luxurious pet’s well-to-do lifestyle … Just don’t tell the diva you got a deal.

The line ranges from the lavish – the Augustus feeders ($55) definitely look like something out of ancient Rome – to more everyday designs, like the Bianca dishes ($35) that feature a subtle hand-pierced pattern. There are elevated feeders and food canisters made of natural Acacia wood ($30), dishes adorned with hand cut capiz shell tiles ($90), and bowls made from hand-cut glass.

Have a Dogue de Bordeaux who’ll only nosh from your finest platters? Bordeaux raised feeders ($45) with an antique red and gold hand-painted finish will knock his socks off. Or what about a city dog with Uptown tastes? The Highrise elevated dog feeders ($40) made of polished nickel will keep him in the matter to which he’s accustomed.

Choose the dinnerware that best reflects your pet’s style – and make sure to hide the receipt.

See more pet products on PEOPLEPets.com:

Rockin’ Doggie Bling Celebrates Our Bond with Pets

Totally Tubular! Platinum Pets’ New Designs Bring Back the ’80s