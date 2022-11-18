Lifestyle Pets Sarah Silverman and Rainn Wilson Encourage Fans to Adopt —Not Cook — a Turkey for Thanksgiving Farm Sanctuary's Adopt a Turkey Project offers animal lovers the chance to care for a turkey on Thanksgiving instead of eating one of the birds By Kelli Bender Kelli Bender Kelli Bender is the Pets Editor for PEOPLE Digital and PEOPLE magazine. She has been with the PEOPLE brand for more than eight years, working as a writer/producer across PEOPLE's Lifestyle, Features, and Entertainment verticals before taking on her current role. Kelli is also an editor on PEOPLE's Stories to Make You Smile and serves as an editorial lead on PEOPLE's World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest and Pet Product Awards. Before joining PEOPLE, Kelli helped AOL and Whalerock launch a pet lifestyle site called PawNation. She is a pet parent to a cat named Wallace, and her professional and personal devotion to animals has taken her to three dog weddings ... so far. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 18, 2022 02:49 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty; Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic Sarah Silverman and Rainn Wilson have a Thanksgiving Day suggestion. The celebrities, along with Bellamy Young and Alicia Silverstone, are joining Farm Sanctuary this Thanksgiving in promoting the animal welfare organization's Adopt a Turkey Project. The Adopt a Turkey Project urges animal lovers to use the money they plan to spend on a turkey for their Thanksgiving dinner to symbolically adopt one of the birds instead. Farm Sanctuary — the country's first farm animal sanctuary and advocacy organization — has two rescue locations, one in New York and the other in California, where caretakers look after farm animals saved from abuse and the agriculture industry. The sanctuaries' residents include cows, goats, horses, sheep, chickens, and turkeys. With a one-time donation of $35 to Farm Sanctuary's Adopt a Turkey Project, a supporter can symbolically adopt one of the organization's rescue turkeys. The project's funds support the turkey's daily care and assist Farm Sanctuary's education and advocacy work. Adopters receive an adoption certificate featuring a photo of their new turkey friend. Bar-Tailed Godwit Sets Record for Longest Bird Flight Going from Alaska to Australia in 11 Days "I admire people who love animals and want to rescue animals," Wilson said in a social media post about the Adopt a Turkey Project, adding that he adopted a turkey through Farm Sanctuary. Vet Warns Bread Dough Is 'Dangerous' to Pets After Thanksgiving Rolls Sicken Golden Retriever "You know 68 million turkeys will be killed in the holiday season alone," Sarah Silverman shared in her statement supporting the project. "Farm Sanctuary offers a different way that we can celebrate Turkey Day while also making a difference." Silverman and Wilson are not alone in supporting Farm Sanctuary's efforts to get animal lovers to skip the turkey for the Thanksgiving table. Alicia Silverstone and Bellamy Young have each posted on social media about their support for the Adopt a Turkey Project. To learn more about Farm Sanctuary and the Adopt a Turkey Project, visit the organization's website.