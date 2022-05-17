Sarah Paulson Begs for Help After Friend's Dog Allegedly Stolen by Rover Sitter

"Anything to get her back home," Sarah Paulson wrote about her friend's dog

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXeaavivsRk/ clementineford Verified Meet Winnie. She lives with us now. She loves Welles, treats, burying her face under arms, fetch, and catching tennis balls in midair. Does not love heavy rain or the vacuum cleaner. She was TERRIFIED when we met. Sudden movements would send her to a corner. If she hadn’t opened up to Welles the way she did we might have missed out on the magic. Thanks to @facesofdevoreandbigbear @mssarahcatharinepaulson @sallysrescue for getting her out of the high kill shelter she had been returned to, I am forever in your debt. Extra shout out to Sarah because, if you know you know. ❤️ 21w; Sarah Paulson attends "The Goldfinch" premiere during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 08, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Sarah Paulson is pleading for help to find her friend's dog that she claims was stolen after being dropped off with a Rover sitter.

On Monday, the 47-year-old actress supported her friend Clementine Ford -- daughter of The L Word's Cybill Shepherd -- who says her dog Winnie disappeared hours after she left the pup off with a woman from the pet sitting platform.

In her post to announce Winnie's disappearance, Ford wrote, "Please help us. This woman was meant to be boarding our dog. Instead, she threw her collar in the trash and disappeared. Please spread far and wide. We will pay. We just want her back. #lostdog Mix maybe some golden? About 40 pounds. Stubb tail and one floppy ear."

Sharing the post to her own Instagram Story, Paulson added, "Help. Spread the word. This woman stole my friend's dog. Share far and wide. I'm begging you."

The American Horror Story star later wrote on top of a photo of Winnie, "This dog has been stolen. Please share. Los Angeles...if you see her she belongs to @clementineford"

Added Paulson with a photo of Ford and the pup: "Winnie needs your help. She was stolen. Please share. Anything to get her back home."

On Monday, a spokesperson for Rover confirmed they are investigating the incident and trying to help find Winnie.

"As pet parents ourselves, we feel terrible about the pain this situation has caused, and we join Winnie's family in hoping for her swift and safe return home," a spokesperson for Rover tells PEOPLE in a statement.

"Our 24/7 Trust and Safety team took immediate action as soon as we learned she was missing, including offering a $500 reward, paying for flyers, and posting in online pet-finding websites, which send alerts to local shelters and veterinarians. Our team is also conducting a thorough investigation and we have suspended the sitter's account while the search continues. We have also fully refunded Winnie's family, and we're in active communication with them as we work to offer support and bring Winnie home."

Breaking down in tears, Ford explained what she believes happened to her dog in a video on her Instagram Story.

"We boarded our dog through Rover with this woman who had done an enhanced background check and she disappeared with our dog. She did radio silence. If you could please go to my main page and just share it and share it and share it and maybe we can get her back," said Ford. "The kids are devastated. Obviously, I'm devastated. Especially for someone who has what I have, she was really important in keeping myself regulated and not anxious. Please help us."

Ford, who adopted Winnie in December 2021, later added that she left her dog with the sitter "and her boyfriend at an apartment on Saturday morning. Then left town for my brother-in-law's wedding. We were in Palm Desert when we asked for photos or a video or something sat evening at 6 p.m. When she still hadn't responded to multiple messages in the morning we turned around and came back to LA, to the place where we dropped Winnie with them."

"It was empty. No crate, no dog, no human, nothing. We contacted the management company who told us the apartment had been vacant for 6 days. Rover gave us her emergency contact info," said Ford.

She continued and said after calling the emergency contact, they were told the woman's "phone had broken. She later told us Winnie had run away."

Ford added that by then there was "still nothing from" the woman they left their dog with, stating, "We've asked if they know where Winnie's things are so we can at least get them for when she comes home and got no response."

She shared that she and her family filed a police report "with rocks in our stomachs because it was the only way to get into the apartment" and get the woman's last name.

She pleaded for her dog to be returned and said there would be "no questions asked."