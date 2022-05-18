Sarah Paulson and Clementine Ford Announce Missing Dog Allegedly Stolen by Rover Sitter Is 'Home'

"Winnie's Home and Safe!" Sarah Paulson and Clementine Ford both wrote on their respective Instagram Stories

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXeaavivsRk/ clementineford Verified Meet Winnie. She lives with us now. She loves Welles, treats, burying her face under arms, fetch, and catching tennis balls in midair. Does not love heavy rain or the vacuum cleaner. She was TERRIFIED when we met. Sudden movements would send her to a corner. If she hadn’t opened up to Welles the way she did we might have missed out on the magic. Thanks to @facesofdevoreandbigbear @mssarahcatharinepaulson @sallysrescue for getting her out of the high kill shelter she had been returned to, I am forever in your debt. Extra shout out to Sarah because, if you know you know. ❤️ 21w; Sarah Paulson attends "The Goldfinch" premiere during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 08, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXeaavivsRk/ clementineford Verified Meet Winnie. She lives with us now. She loves Welles, treats, burying her face under arms, fetch, and catching tennis balls in midair. Does not love heavy rain or the vacuum cleaner. She was TERRIFIED when we met. Sudden movements would send her to a corner. If she hadn’t opened up to Welles the way she did we might have missed out on the magic. Thanks to @facesofdevoreandbigbear @mssarahcatharinepaulson @sallysrescue for getting her out of the high kill shelter she had been returned to, I am forever in your debt. Extra shout out to Sarah because, if you know you know. ❤️ 21w; Sarah Paulson attends "The Goldfinch" premiere during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 08, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Winnie is home!

Clementine Ford's pup, who went missing after Ford dropped her off with a Rover sitter, has now returned.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Winnie's Home and Safe! Thank you everyone! Pics to come...," Ford, who appeared with her mother Cybill Shepherd on The L Word, wrote on her Instagram Story Tuesday.

Ford's friend, actress Sarah Paulson — who helped spread the word that Winnie was missing — shared the same message on her Instagram Story, tagging Ford. They did not share details of how Winnie returned home.

Ford, who adopted Winnie in December 2021, dropped off the pup with a woman from the pet-sitting platform Saturday.

Clementine Ford-Wilcox announces her lost dog is home and safe Credit: Clementine Ford-Wilcox/instagram

In her post announcing Winnie's disappearance, Ford wrote, "Please help us. This woman was meant to be boarding our dog. Instead, she threw her collar in the trash and disappeared. Please spread far and wide. We will pay. We just want her back. #lostdog Mix maybe some golden? About 40 pounds. Stubb tail and one floppy ear."

Sharing the post to her own Instagram Story, Paulson added, "Help. Spread the word. This woman stole my friend's dog. Share far and wide. I'm begging you."

In a video of her in tears, Ford shared details of what happened the day Winnie went missing.

"We boarded our dog through Rover with this woman who had done an enhanced background check and she disappeared with our dog. She did radio silence. If you could please go to my main page and just share it and share it and share it and maybe we can get her back," said Ford.

RELATED VIDEO: Florida Zoo Baby Sloth Meets Dad for the First Time in Adorable Moment Caught on Video

"The kids are devastated. Obviously, I'm devastated. Especially for someone who has what I have, she was really important in keeping myself regulated and not anxious. Please help us," said Ford, who has been open about living with Multiple Sclerosis.

She later added that after leaving Winnie with the sitter and the sitter's boyfriend on Saturday morning, she went to Palm Desert for her brother-in-law's wedding. However, she knew something was wrong after asking for photos and a video of Winnie around 6 p.m. local time but received no response.

"When she still hadn't responded to multiple messages in the morning we turned around and came back to LA, to the place where we dropped Winnie with them. It was empty. No crate, no dog, no human, nothing. We contacted the management company who told us the apartment had been vacant for 6 days. Rover gave us her emergency contact info," said Ford.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After calling the sitter's emergency contact, Ford was told the woman's "phone had broken. She later told us Winnie had run away."

She then filed a police report.

The Los Angeles Police Department could not initially locate a police report filed by Ford.