"Welcome to the family Kumi and Sato," Sarah Michelle Gellar wrote on her Instagram

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. Welcome Twin Akita Puppies to Their Family: 'Beyond Cute'

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s family just got a little bigger!

On Friday, the couple introduced fans to Sato and Kumi, a pair of 8-week-old Akita puppies whom they recently welcomed into their home, on their respective Instagram accounts.

Gellar, 43, posted several shots of the pups along with a selfie with one of her new furry friends, writing in the caption, "Welcome to the family Kumi and Sato (they are 8 week old Akita twins)."

"Be prepared for lots of doggie spam from me because they are beyond cute (and also because I won’t be going anywhere for awhile) 🐶 #akita #akitasofinstagram," she continued.

Meanwhile, Prinze Jr., 44, posted an adorable video of the two pooches playing outside.

"Kumi and Sato first tug-o-war #akita #akitasofinstagram #akitapuppy," he captioned the clip.

The actor also shared footage of the dogs enjoying some food together.

Gellar and Prinze Jr. — who first met on the set of the 1997 thriller I Know What You Did Last Summer — married on Sept 1, 2002. The couple share two children: daughter Charlotte Grace, 11, and son Rocky James, 8.

The family's newest addition comes more than a year after the death of their beloved Bernese mountain dog, Bella.

"I know that time on this earth is a gift, but sometimes those gifts leave us too soon," Gellar wrote in an emotional tribute to her pet in May 2019. "Bella you were truly the sweetest, kindest, most loving dog and friend. And while I don’t think six years with you was nearly enough, I’m grateful to have had you in my life. I love you 💔 #bernesemountaindog."

The post featured multiple images of Bella, as well as photos of the family with the pup throughout the years.

In 2016, Gellar told PEOPLE the secrets to her successful marriage to Prinze Jr. — one of which was the couple's walks with Bella.