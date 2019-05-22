Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares Heartfelt Tribute After Dog Dies: "Most Loving Dog and Friend"

Sarah Michelle Gellar is showing all her love to her recently passed dog.

Gellar, 42, revealed on Instagram on Tuesday that Bella, her Bernese mountain dog, had died. Along with the sad news, Gellar posted an emotional tribute to her pet of six years.

“I know that time on this earth is a gift, but sometimes those gifts leave us too soon,” Gellar wrote on Instagram. “Bella you were truly the sweetest, kindest, most loving dog and friend. And while I don’t think six years with you was nearly enough, I’m grateful to have had you in my life. I love you 💔 #bernesemountaindog.”

The Instagram post featured multiple images of Bella, which included Gellar, her husband Freddie Prinze Jr., and son Rocky, 6, in past photos with the dog.

Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar

Many commenters on the post offered their condolences, including one from fellow actress Reese Witherspoon, who commented, “Oh honey, I am so sorry.”

Gellar’s close friend Selma Blair, whom Gellar has publicly supported during Blair’s battle with MS, also expressed love to her long-time friend, writing, “I know how much you love her. She was the dearest.”



In 2016, Gellar told PEOPLE the secrets to her successful marriage to Prinze Jr., one of which was the couple’s walks with Bella.

“Have a cup of coffee together, walk the dog at the end of the night,” she said. “Read a story with your kids. Make the most of the time that you have. We are all pulled in so many directions, so make sure that, whichever one you are focusing on, you’re present.”