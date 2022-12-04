Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Announce the Death of Their Dog Carl: 'You Were Such a Good Guy'

Wells Adams — who wed Sarah Hyland over the summer — adopted his Bloodhound pup Carl back in 2014

Published on December 4, 2022 04:06 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CltwaR3PqtJ/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D. Sarah Hyland /Instagram
Photo: Sarah Hyland /Instagram

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are mourning the death of their dog Carl.

Over the weekend, the Modern Family alum, 32, and the Bachelor in Paradise bartender, 38, announced in posts shared on their respective Instagram accounts that their beloved canine companion has died.

"Our gentle giant Carl, You were our protector, our best hug giver, and the light of our lives," Hyland captioned a carousel of images featuring Carl from throughout the years.

"Thank you for being the greatest friend anyone could ask for. I'll love you forever. You'll always be my best big boy, dad's best friend, and Boo's first love," she continued. "We'll cuddle in our sleep 🌈🤍."

In the comments section, Adams replied to Hyland — whom he wed over the summer — writing, "He loved you most. And that made me happy."

Adams, for his part, also shared a series of images of Carl on his Instagram page as well.

"Trying to type this through tears, but it's with a heavy heart I must tell you that @carlthebloodhound has gone to doggy heaven," he began. "Carl, you were such a good guy. A true gentle giant. You were sweet, noisy, protective, and slobbery, and boy did you give the best hugs! You were the best boy I've ever known."

"I hope you thought I was a good dad. We've been through so much and I there's no way I would be here without you. Carlos the blooder, know that mom, dad, and boo love you forever," the reality star continued. "I hope you visit me all the time in my dreams to play tug of war."

Adams added: "My jogs will never be the same but I'll make sure to stop by the trees where the squirrels are in case you're still running with me. You'll always be my big ole hounder. I love you. 😔💕."

Adams adopted Carl in 2014, and his pup even made it into his audition video for The Bachelorette, which he starred on in 2016.

"In my video, I'm sitting in my house on the couch, and I'm like, 'My name's Wells and I'm a DJ.' Carl walks into the shot in the background, and I'm like, 'Oh yeah, that's my dog Carl. If the girl on the TV show doesn't like dogs, then you can just count me out. I won't come to the show,' " he told PEOPLE at the time.

