Santa's Elves Are Delivering Puppies to Children for Christmas This Year (VIDEO)
This is why we love the holidays
Santa Paws won’t be the only one making special deliveries this holiday season. The Fairfax County Animal Shelter in Virginia will be delivering adopted dogs to their new homes on Christmas and Christmas Eve.
And they’ll be doing it dressed as Santa Paws’s helper elves.
The shelter recently made a video showing the delivery of shelter pup Jackson to the lucky children of this Virginia home. “These kids do not know that their mom and dad adopted one of our puppies, said one shelter elf. Watch for the kids’ reaction above!