Santa Barbara Zoo Elephant Little Mac Dies at the Age of 48

The Santa Barbara Zoo’s beloved elephant Little Mac has died. She was 48.

The zoo announced the news on Thursday, writing on Twitter, “Last night we said goodbye to our 48-year-old elephant, Little Mac.”

“The decision was made to humanely euthanize her yesterday evening.”

Little Mac had been placed in hospice care prior to her death due to ongoing medical issues. Her health continued to decline over time.

“As a geriatric elephant, Little Mac had faced age-related issues for years; however her condition sharply declined in the last 2 weeks,” Santa Barbara Zoo shared.

The zoo revealed that ultimately old age contributed to her ailing health.

“A behavioral study was conducted to observe Mac’s behavior after the passing of her companion, Sujatha. This study provided data that Mac was thriving in her environment, even on her own,” they added.

“Our experts believe her declining health to be directly associated with her old age.”

The zoo went on to share that Little Mac and Sujatha had lived at the center for nearly 50 years.

“They’ve been important ambassadors for their wild counterparts, providing invaluable education, connection and joy to every person who met them. They will never be forgotten.”

Little Mac died surrounded by her four full-time zoo keepers and staff, who had cared for her over the years, local outlet Noozhawk reported.

“At 48 years of age Mac was a geriatric elephant and she had several medical conditions that are common in older elephants that we had been dealing with over the last several years,” Dr. Julie Barnes, the zoo’s director of animal care and health explained in a video on YouTube.

“However, in June she developed additional medical issues that we’ve been struggling with since that time and it’s been quite a roller coaster.”

“It’s very similar to having your pets at home — you know them so well. You know when things have changed and when it’s time to let them go. For those of us who cared for Mac on a daily basis we could see that coming in those last few months. Her decline had progressed very rapidly in the last couple weeks. We knew it was time to let her go,” Barnes added.

Little Mac is the last elephant to live at the zoo.

Most Asian elephants live up to 48 years.