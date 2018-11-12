Sandra Bullock Donates $100,000 to California Humane Society to Help Animals Affected by the Wildfires

She lost her own dogs recently, but Sandra Bullock is making sure no one else has to endure such heartache.

On Sunday night, the Humane Society of Ventura County, California (HSVC), announced that it was “deeply humbled” by a $100,000 donation that came in from the actress and her family that morning.

“Our efforts for rescuing and caring for evacuated animals from the Hill and Woolsey fires had caught her attention and her team reached out to the shelter to show their support,” HSVC staff wrote. “Sandra Bullock and her family have reached out to other nonprofit organizations both during this incident and in the past. However, this time she wanted to contribute to those on the frontline rescuing animals in peril and hope others will choose to do the same.”

Since the fires began last week, the HSVC and other rescue organizations have been working tirelessly to save and re-home local pets and farm animals. In another Facebook post on Sunday night, HSVC staff revealed they’d helped relocate Patrick Dempsey’s farm animals as his home burned.

Bullock’s donation “will help the HSVC provide 24/7 care for the scores of horses, bulls, donkeys, pigs, chickens, ducks, dogs, cats and other pets evacuated from the fires,” staff wrote. “The HSVC pledges to care for these animals for as long as is needed or until their owners feel comfortable in safely reuniting their families.”

If you want to help, visit the HSVC website, or follow the organization on Facebook to see its updated Amazon Wish List.