San Francisco Firefighters Rescue Trapped Baby Raccoon Wedged in Tree

The little raccoon is set to be released back into the wild

San Francisco 911 operators recently received calls about "loud cries and screams" coming from outside a neighborhood.

Authorities were sent to where the sounds were heard and stumbled upon an unexpected source: an annoyed, and stuck, baby raccoon, according to a tweet from the San Francisco Fire Department's media account.

The little animal had somehow managed to get themselves wedged in a split in the tree and couldn't get out on its own. Rescuers from San Francisco Animal Care and Control (SFACC) attempted to release the baby raccoon first but were unable to make much progress. The San Francisco Fire Department came in after to carefully work the wild animal out of the tree with their lifesaving equipment.

The rescue took several minutes, and afterward, the newly-released baby raccoon was quick to cling to a firefighter that helped to save its life.

Image zoom Credit: SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT

"In light of recent events, we have named him — FREEDOM" the fire department added in a tweet they posted after the rescue, which also features photos of the baby raccoon cuddled up to a firefighter.