Mary the 59-Year-Old Asian Elephant Compassionately Euthanized at San Diego Zoo

Mary outlived the average life expectancy of a female Asian elephant by 12 years, according to the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance

By Marissa G. Muller
Published on May 4, 2023 06:17 PM
San Diego Zoo Shares News of Asian Elephant's Death at 59
Photo: San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance

The San Diego Zoo is mourning the loss of its 59-year-old Asian elephant.

"The San Diego Zoo family is heartbroken to share the passing of Mary, a geriatric Asian elephant," the California zoo said in a statement on Facebook and Instagram.

"Mary had been under veterinary care, including hydrotherapy and physical therapy to alleviate age-related joint ailments for some time," the statement read. "Unfortunately, despite these therapies, Mary's mobility had declined, affecting her daily activity. After monitoring her closely and evaluating her quality of life, Mary's health and care specialists made the difficult decision to compassionately euthanize her."

Mary, who died on May 2, was at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park for 29 years before transferring to the San Diego Zoo in 2009. She lived out her days at the zoo's Elephant Odyssey habitat and received care from the Elephant Care Center, which caters to elderly elephants.

She outlived the average life expectancy of a female Asian elephant by 12 years. (The average life expectancy is 47.)

Over her years with the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, which operates the zoo and safari park, Mary became a favorite with park guests.

"The grief of Mary's passing is only assuaged by the countless lives that she touched," Greg Vicino, the interim vice president of wildlife care at the San Diego Zoo, said in a statement. "She brought people into contact with a wild they could only imagine, and through her care, we learned more about the behavior, physiology, and psychology of one of the world's most iconic species. The legacy of her life carries us further and solidifies our belief that all wildlife should be cherished for how it connects us."

Her wildlife care specialists remember Mary as "a uniquely dominant personality" that also had "a peaceful presence," the San Diego Zoo added on social media. The elephant was also known for being kind and welcoming to new elephants at the zoo.

According to an SDZWA release, Mary's roommate, another elderly female elephant named Shaba, had a chance to say goodbye to Mary. Two other elephants, juvenile males Tsandzikle and Inhlonipho, remain at Elephant Odyssey with Shaba.

"Shaba also enjoys socializing with Tsandzikle and Inhlonipho, and has the opportunity to do so at her choosing," the release shared before concluding with a final note about Mary.

"We know that Mary will be missed by all who knew her."

