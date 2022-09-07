Calif. Zoo Penguin Gets Custom Boots After Struggling with Chronic Condition Called Bumblefoot

The African penguin has "a new opportunity to thrive" after receiving custom orthopedic shoes last month, according to the San Diego Zoo

By
Published on September 7, 2022 04:09 PM
Photo: Ken Bohn, San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance

A penguin at the San Diego Zoo has a new lease on life thanks to custom orthopedic shoes.

In late August, the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance (SDZWA) announced that Lucas, a 4-year-old African penguin, has the "opportunity to thrive" with the help of his new neoprene and rubber boots, which were designed to treat the bird's chronic foot condition.

"We were pleasantly surprised at the immediate change in Lucas after we fitted him with his new boots," Debbie Denton, a senior wildlife care specialist at the San Diego Zoo, said. "Seeing him move about now gives us hope that he may be OK going forward, and able to live a full life."

Lucas was diagnosed with bumblefoot — a condition that can cause a range of degenerative foot issues in birds — after developing a spinal infection three years ago that weakened his leg muscles and prevented Lucas from standing upright on his toes.

After trying treatments including pain medication, physical therapy, and acupuncture treatments to improve the penguin's spine, the zoo enlisted the help of Thera-Paw – a national organization that designs and manufactures rehabilitative and assistive products for animals with special needs — to create custom boots to protect Lucas' feet.

"This was such an amazing opportunity, and we were honored to be asked to assist the team at the San Diego Zoo," said Ilaria Borghese, the founder and president of Thera-Paw.

Ken Bohn, San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance

"Over the years, we've tackled challenging cases like Lucas', and each is special and memorable," she continued. "One thing that never gets old is seeing an animal's life dramatically improve after using one of our aids. It inspires and drives us every day."

Since being outfitted with boots, Lucas' posture has improved, which allows him to balance better while navigating his habitat, according to the zoo.

"I've known Lucas for a long time, so having the ability to provide him with a chance to live a normal life brings a smile to my face," said Dr. Beth Bicknese, senior veterinarian at the San Diego Zoo.

Bicknese continued, "The boots are cushioned and velcroed in place, so they will help Lucas to participate in the colony fully and showcase behaviors that are more typical for a penguin — such as climbing the rocks, swimming, nesting, and finding a suitable mate."

