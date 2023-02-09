9-Year-Old San Diego Zoo Mouse Named Oldest Mouse in Human Care by Guinness World Records

The tiny Pacific pocket mouse, named Pat after Patrick Stewart, weighs about the same as three pennies and is part of a San Diego-based conservation breeding program for the endangered species

By
Published on February 9, 2023 03:29 PM
Guinness Recognizes World's Oldest Mouse in Captivity
Photo: Ken Bohn/San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance

A tiny Pacific pocket mouse named Pat earned a big honor on Wednesday.

Pat — named after actor Patrick Stewart — resides at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, and at 9 years and 210 days old, he is the oldest mouse in captivity. On Feb. 8, he was officially recognized as the "oldest living mouse in human care" by Guinness World Records, according to the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance.

"This recognition is so special for our team, and is significant for the species," Debra Shier, the associate director of recovery ecology at San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance (SDZWA), said in a news release. "It's indicative of the dedication and incredible care we as an organization provide for each species, from the largest to the very smallest."

Shier established the organization's Pacific pocket mouse conservation breeding program. The species is endangered due to human encroachment on its habitat.

Once a vibrant part of the ecosystem stretching from Los Angeles to the Tijuana River Valley, the species was thought to be extinct until a small remnant population was discovered in 1994 in the Dana Point headlands of Orange County, according to the SDZWA. The mice typically live no further than two miles from the ocean in coastal scrublands, dunes, and riverbanks.

"This acknowledgment is also a symbol of appreciation for species that people don't know much about because they're not charismatic megafauna, but are just as critical for ecosystem function," Shier said. "These overlooked species can often be found in our own backyards—like the Pacific pocket mouse."

Guinness Recognizes World's Oldest Mouse in Captivity
Ken Bohn/San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance

The smallest mouse species in North America, the Pacific pocket mouse, gets its name because it uses the pockets or pouches in its cheeks to carry food and nesting materials. They are beneficial to the environment because the animals disperse seeds of native plants and encourage plant growth through their digging activities, SDZWA said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Pat, who weighs about the same as three pennies, was born on July 14, 2013, in the first year of the Pacific pocket mouse conservation breeding program at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

Last year, SDZWA bred a record 31 litters (117 mouse pups) during the spring and summer seasons.

Related Articles
SAN DIEGO (Jan. 27, 2023) – Conservationists at the nonprofit San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance have announced the birth of a Przewalski’s horse —a critically endangered species of wild horse that was categorized as Extinct in the Wild until 1996. The foal is the first Przewalski’s horse born at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park since 2014, and is one of only four individuals born in North America over the past year “Every birth is a tremendous moment, so we are elated by this new foal,” said Kristi Burtis, wildlife care director at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. “We’ve had more than 157 Przewalski’s horses born at the Zoo and the Safari Park. They are an important wild horse species, and this new foal, along with each individual that was born at our parks, bolsters their fragile population—and represents our deep commitment to conserving them for future generations.” The youngster was born as part of a breeding recommendation through AZA’s Przewalski’s horse Species Survival Plan®—a program that ensures genetic diversity is represented among Przewalski’s horse populations, overseen by conservationists nationwide. Formerly extinct in the wild, the Przewalski’s horse has survived for the past 40 years almost entirely in zoos around the world, and nearly all of the surviving horses are related to 12 Przewalski’s horses born in native habitats. Ongoing reintroductions of Przewalski’s horses into their native habitats have established several herds in grasslands in China and Mongolia to maintain genetic variation, however scientists believe more work needs to be done to ensure the species’ future survival. In the past few years, scientists have started using new tools, such as San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance’s Biodiversity Bank, to expand the strength of the species’ population. Through a collaborative effort, science teams from the nonprofit Revive & Restore, the animal cloning company ViaGen Pets & Equine, and San Diego Zoo
Critically Endangered Species of Horse Born at San Diego Zoo: 'A Tremendous Moment'
bobi world's oldest dog
30-Year-Old Pup from Portugal Named World's Oldest Dog Days After Last Canine Took the Title
blue eyed lemur
Earth Day 2022: The Cutest Photos of Endangered Animals Born This Year
Smithsonian Zoo Pandas
The National Zoo Celebrates 50 'Exciting' Years of Caring for Pandas and Saving the Species
African Penguin turns 43
ET Turns 43! World's Oldest African Penguin Celebrates Birthday at Virginia Zoo
Eric Decker aka Airrack with the world's largest pizza record
Pizza Hut Breaks Guinness World Record for Biggest-Ever Pie With Help From YouTube Star Airrack
San Diego Zoo
San Diego Zoo Penguin Goes For a Waddle to Visit Orangutans on Adorable Field Trip
Shortest Man (living) The shortest living man is Afshin Ghaderzadeh (Iran) who measured 65.24 cm (2 ft 1.68 in) in Dubai, UAE, on 13 December 2022
World's Shortest Man, Who's 20 and From Iran, Says Guinness World Records Fame Is 'Like a Dream'
HORSE WITHOUT EYES ACHIEVES THREE WORLD RECORDS
Talented Blind Horse Achieves 3 Guinness World Records: 'Endo Has a Big Personality'
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
New Oldest Dog. GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS
22-Year-Old Pebbles Crowned Oldest Living Dog, Unseating Pet Record Holder Named Weeks Before
GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS Oldest Cat Flossie the cat from Orpington, London achieved the Guinness World Records title Oldest Cat at 26 years and 316 days old on the 10th November 2022. Credit: Cats Protection / Guinness World Records NO ARCHIVE/NO SALES
Flossie, 26, Named World's Oldest Cat by Guinness Book of Records
The oldest dog living is Gino Wolf
Meet Gino, the 22-Year-Old Newly Crowned World's Oldest Dog 
23-YEAR-OLD SPIKE IS THE WORLD’S OLDEST DOG . The 12.9lb Chihuahua mix from Ohio is officially world's oldest dog
Meet the World's Oldest Dog! Spike Is a 23-Year-Old Chihuahua Who Loves Baths and Doritos
A male silverback gorilla sits in his enclosure on February 1, 2019 at the Atlanta zoo in Atlanta, Georgia.
Zoo Atlanta Reveals 20 of Their Gorillas Were Exposed to COVID, Will Get Vaccinated After Recovery
David Henrie newborn
See All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2020