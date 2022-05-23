San Diego Zoo Welcomes First Male Golden Takin Born in Western Hemisphere: 'A Huge Milestone'

The San Diego Zoo named the baby golden takin Jin Tong or "golden child" in Mandarin Chinese

First Male Golden Takin Born in the Western Hemisphere Receives a Name at the San Diego Zoo

A rare golden takin calf has joined the herd at the San Diego Zoo.

On Friday, the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance (SDZWA) announced that the male golden takin calf — the first to be born in the Western Hemisphere — was born on March 21 to mom Bona and named Jin Tong, which means "golden child" in Mandarin Chinese.

Jin Tong "is doing well and adjusting to life within the herd," according to the SDZWA's press release.

The San Diego Zoo also shared a video of their new addition eating and moving around his habitat on Instagram.

First Male Golden Takin Born in the Western Hemisphere Receives a Name at the San Diego Zoo Credit: Ken Bohn, April 20, 2021, San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance

"The tiny takin tot has a name," the California zoo shared alongside the clip. "Meet Jin Tong (pronounced jean tone) a rare golden takin calf and the first male golden takin born in the Western hemisphere. His name means 'golden child.'"

"Jin Tong's birth is not only a huge milestone for his species, but it also helps us better understand takins to protect them in their natural habitat," the zoo added.

The San Diego Zoo is the only place in the Western Hemisphere where the public can view the subspecies.

Visitors "should have no trouble viewing the youngster as he bonds with his mother and becomes familiar with his habitat," according to SDZWA.

Jin Tong's arrival marks the second takin born at the San Diego Zoo.

In April 2021, the zoo welcomed the first female golden takin born in the Western Hemisphere. The animal was given the name Mei Ling or "beautiful antelope" in Mandarin Chinese, according to SDZWA's press release announcing her birth.

First Male Golden Takin Born in the Western Hemisphere Receives a Name at the San Diego Zoo First Male Golden Takin Born in the Western Hemisphere Receives a Name at the San Diego Zoo

Left: Credit: Ken Bohn, April 20, 2021, San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance Right: Credit: Ken Bohn, April 20, 2021, San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance

Golden takins — listed as" vulnerable" on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species — are horned mammals that are native to the Himalayas. They are agile creatures who can navigate rugged landscapes.