The baby's father, Satu, who was battling cancer, died just before Christmas at age 26

San Diego Zoo Welcomes Baby Orangutan Less than 2 Weeks After Announcing Death of Infant's Dad

The San Diego Zoo welcomed a baby orangutan less than two weeks after the death of the primate infant's beloved father.

Indah, the mother, gave birth to her "healthy baby boy" named Kaja on Jan. 4, the zoo announced Tuesday. The baby's father Satu, who died just before Christmas, was 26 years old, according to NBC San Diego.

The zoo said Kaja's 35-year-old mom "experienced some complications" following the birth" and is recovering.

Erika Kohler, interim executive director of the San Diego Zoo, said witnessing Kaja's birth was "a remarkable experience and brings us hope for the future," according to NBC San Diego.

"His birth increases the population by one, and that is a necessary step in our ongoing efforts to gain a deeper understanding of orangutans so we can conserve the species where they live," she told the outlet.

Zoo officials said in December that the cause of death for Kaja's father Satu was cancer-related. The "much-loved ape," who had fallen seriously ill, was under veterinary care when he died.

"This charismatic primate, and member of our family, will be sorely missed by wildlife care specialists, wildlife health team, volunteers, and guests," the zoo said in its Dec. 23 announcement of Satu's death.

Kaja and his mother Indah are being "closely" monitored by wildlife health and wildlife care specialists at the zoo, according to Tuesday's announcement.