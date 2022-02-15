San Diego Animal Rescue Takes in Over 50 Birds from Overwhelmed Family and Finds Pets Homes

Lovebirds are getting a second chance at forever with help from the San Diego Humane Society (SDHS).

According to the California-based shelter, on Wednesday, humane law enforcement officers from SDHS helped a family overwhelmed by the number of pet birds in their care. The family reached out to SDHS for assistance with the animals after realizing they wouldn't be able to provide proper care to all of the birds.

The officers carefully removed 53 birds from the residence, including lovebirds, finches, pigeons, and doves. Most of the birds were found free-flying around the living room of their former home. After safely containing the birds, SDHS officers transported the pets to the shelter on the SDHS's San Diego campus.

San Diego Humane Bird Rescue Credit: San Diego Humane Society

San Diego Humane Bird Rescue Credit: San Diego Humane Society

All of the birds received brief medical exams upon their arrival at the shelter and then time to decompress following the move. Veterinarians found the birds in good health and medically and behaviorally cleared many of the animals for adoption in the days after they arrived at the shelter.

Almost all of the birds spent Valentine's Day in new homes, with 50 of the 53 birds finding adopters ahead of Feb. 14.

San Diego Humane Bird Rescue Credit: San Diego Humane Society

San Diego Humane Bird Rescue Credit: San Diego Humane Society

SDHS says it is glad that the birds' former owners reached out for assistance when they realized they needed help with their pets and hopes others are inspired to do the same if they find themselves in a similar situation.