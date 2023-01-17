Elmer the Friendly Porcupine Meets Curious Lion at the San Antonio Zoo — Watch the Cute Moment!

Opposites attract, even at the zoo.

On Jan. 4, the Kansas City Zoo posted a video on Facebook of their affable porcupine, Elmer, meeting a new friend.

"Elmer the porcupine popped by to pay a visit to the lions!" the Missouri zoo captioned the clip, which has over 816,000 views.

In the video, Elmer is at the glass of the lion exhibit looking in. It doesn't take long for the prickly guest to catch the attention of one of the big cats. The curious lion follows the porcupine as he walks around the exhibit and even tries to paw at the creature through the glass.

Elmer goes on supervised walks around the Kansas City Zoo as part of his enrichment program and is no stranger to befriending larger animals.

In July, one of his strolls led him to the jaguar exhibit to meet Frida, who reacted similarly to Elmer's new lion friend. More recently, the well-traveled porcupine waddled over to the Kansas City Zoo's hippo exhibit, where he calmly watched the large animals swim by.

Elmer fans on Facebook love seeing his visits to other zoo residents.

In the clip of Elmer meeting the lion, one user commented, "Love when they get to meet each other."

"Enrichment for both animals," another added.

Elmer isn't the only animal making unlikely friends. A cow and a dog recently made headlines for their lifelong friendship. According to their owner, Little Buckets Farm Sanctuary founder Susan Klingenberg, the two pals grew up together and still love to play together and groom each other, even though the cow is now over 1,000 pounds larger than her canine buddy.