Elmer the Friendly Porcupine Meets Curious Lion at the San Antonio Zoo — Watch the Cute Moment!

Elmer the porcupine meets other animals on his enrichment walks through the San Antonio Zoo

By Kelli Bender
Published on January 17, 2023 04:21 PM

Opposites attract, even at the zoo.

On Jan. 4, the Kansas City Zoo posted a video on Facebook of their affable porcupine, Elmer, meeting a new friend.

"Elmer the porcupine popped by to pay a visit to the lions!" the Missouri zoo captioned the clip, which has over 816,000 views.

In the video, Elmer is at the glass of the lion exhibit looking in. It doesn't take long for the prickly guest to catch the attention of one of the big cats. The curious lion follows the porcupine as he walks around the exhibit and even tries to paw at the creature through the glass.

Elmer goes on supervised walks around the Kansas City Zoo as part of his enrichment program and is no stranger to befriending larger animals.

In July, one of his strolls led him to the jaguar exhibit to meet Frida, who reacted similarly to Elmer's new lion friend. More recently, the well-traveled porcupine waddled over to the Kansas City Zoo's hippo exhibit, where he calmly watched the large animals swim by.

Porcupine and lion meet
San Antonio Zoo

Elmer fans on Facebook love seeing his visits to other zoo residents.

In the clip of Elmer meeting the lion, one user commented, "Love when they get to meet each other."

"Enrichment for both animals," another added.

Elmer isn't the only animal making unlikely friends. A cow and a dog recently made headlines for their lifelong friendship. According to their owner, Little Buckets Farm Sanctuary founder Susan Klingenberg, the two pals grew up together and still love to play together and groom each other, even though the cow is now over 1,000 pounds larger than her canine buddy.

Related Articles
THE BACHELOR - ABC’s “The Bachelor” stars
Zach Shallcross's Official 'Bachelor' Cast Is Revealed — Meet the 30 Women Vying for His Heart
Cockroach and love
Scorned Daters Can Name a Cockroach After an Ex and See it Get Fed to an Animal at Texas Zoo
Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix
Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara's Relationship Timeline
Cat Elk
Cat and Elk Meet Face-to-Face at Colorado Window and Try to Cuddle Through Glass
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan attend the 7th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at NASA Ames Research Center on November 4, 2018 in Mountain View, California
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan's Relationship Timeline
Jonathan Majors Michael B Jordan
Jonathan Majors and Michael B. Jordan Attend the Devotion Premiere, Plus Billie Eilish and More
Janelle Monae
Janelle Monáe Sets the Red Carpet on Fire, Plus Naomi Watts, Kate Hudson and More
Happiest Season - 2020
The Best Christmas Movies to Stream on Hulu in 2022
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wave from the Ascot Landau Carriage during their carriage procession on the Long Walk as they head back towards Windsor Castle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 after their wedding ceremony
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding: All the Details
Gwendoline Christie Christina Ricci
Gwendoline Christie and Christina Ricci Celebrate 'Wednesday,' Plus Rihanna, Kate Middleton and More
Ryan Reynolds blake lively
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Walk the Red Carpet, Plus Brad Pitt, Kourtney and Travis and More
Amber Heard and Elon Musk
Elon Musk and Amber Heard's Relationship Timeline
"Money Monster" - Red Carpet Arrivals - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
George Clooney and Amal Clooney's Relationship Timeline
Brown Family, Sister Wives
'Sister Wives' Family: Everything to Know About Kody Brown, His 4 Wives and 18 Kids
dog meets mountain lion
WATCH: Friendly Dog Meets Curious Mountain Lion Face to Face at Colorado Backyard Door
San Diego Zoo
San Diego Zoo Penguin Goes For a Waddle to Visit Orangutans on Adorable Field Trip