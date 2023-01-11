Scorned Daters Can Name a Cockroach After an Ex and See it Get Fed to an Animal at Texas Zoo

The popular Valentine's Day fundraiser at the San Antonio Zoo, now in its fourth year, turns human heartbreak into good news for wildlife

By
Published on January 11, 2023 02:44 PM
Cockroach and love
Photo: Getty

A Texas zoo has a wild solution for heartache this Valentine's Day.

The San Antonio Zoo is holding a fundraiser in which it's asking participants to name a cockroach or rodent after an ex!

Those who donate to the San Antonio Zoo's "Cry Me a Cockroach" campaign will receive a digital Valentine's Day message from the zoo to thank them for naming a vegetable, cockroach, or rodent after a former flame, according to zoo officials.

A $5 donation secures a participant with a veggie named after an ex; $10 gets a donor naming rights to a cockroach, and a $25 gift is required to name a rodent.

Along with receiving the festive message from the zoo, donors can also opt to have the San Antonio Zoo send a digital Valentine's Day card to the honored ex, too — so they know a bug, rodent, or lettuce leaf was named after them.

And if you have someone who made life "really difficult" recently, the San Antonio Zoo has an upgraded option with limited availability. The first 20 broken-hearted donors to give $150 to the Cry My a Cockroach campaign can get "an individualized video message of your cockroach, rodent, or veggie being fed to one of our animals for you to send to your not-so-special someone," according to the zoo.

"The season of love and loath is back," Tim Morrow, president and CEO of San Antonio Zoo, said in a news release. "Whether it was a sour romance, a breakup with your work, or a collective dislike for a 2022 trend, the Cry Me a Cockroach Fundraiser is here to help you leave that negativity behind!"

He continued, "The cockroaches, rodents, and veggies are already part of the animals' typical diets, and although small, they really are the unsung heroes of the food chain this Valentine's season."

Now in its fourth year, the popular fundraiser supports the zoo's vision of securing a future for wildlife in Texas and around the world, the zoo said.

Last year, the facility received over 7,000 donations from all 50 states and 30 countries, with the most popular names submitted for the cockroaches and rodents being Jacob and Sarah.

